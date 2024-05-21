2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson talks qualifying, importance of wife’s strong support

INDIANAPOLIS – Auto racing is one of the most intense sports in the world. Every winning driver needs a good support system to deal with the immense pressure.

For 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, his system starts with his wife, Iris Jondahl.

Ericsson needed her encouragement during qualifying weekend after a practice crash earlier in the week set his team’s program back. He needed last-chance qualifying on Sunday afternoon just to make the race.

During his first attempt, he lifted off the throttle after his third lap thinking he had finished his four-lap qualifying run, ruining the attempt.

He had to cool his engine then try one final time late in the session. He had enough speed to qualify 32nd out of 33 and avoid the disappointment of missing the race.

Ericsson and Jondahl talked with Nexstar’s Chris Widlic about the nerves behind being married to a driver and the accomplishment of winning the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

