2022 Indianapolis 500: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's IndyCar race

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday features several storylines, including pole sitter Scott Dixon.

Dixon remarkably has just one Indy 500 win (a lot of drivers would love to say that they won this race once); the 41-year-old Australian has five poles at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including four of the last eight Indy 500s.

Defending champion Helio Castroneves can set a race record for Indy 500 wins if he repeats on Sunday. That'll be a challenge from a 27th-place starting position. Only three times has a winner come from at least that far back.

Don't forget about 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is starting 12th. A qualifying slip up aside, few drivers in the field has as many laps on the track as Johnson. The problem? This will be his first Indy 500 start after 18 such starts at the speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Here's what you need to know about the Indianapolis 500.

2022 Indianapolis 500 TV schedule, race info

Start Time: 11:45 a.m. CT Sunday (prerace begins at 10 a.m. CT on NBC)

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5 mile rectangular oval) in Speedway, Indiana

Length: 200 laps, 500 miles

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: IndyCar Radio Network

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); TuneIn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Indianapolis 500 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

2. Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

3. Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

Row 2

4. Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

5. Marcus Ericsson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

6. Tony Kanaan, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

Row 3

7. Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Dallara-Chevrolet

8. Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Dallara-Chevrolet

9. Romain Grosjean, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda

Row 4

10. Takuma Sato, No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Dallara-Honda

11. Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

12. Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda

Row 5

13. David Malukas, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Dallara-Honda

14. Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

15. Santino Ferrucci, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

Row 6

16. Simon Pagenaud, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Dallara-Honda

17. J.R. Hildebrand, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

18. Conor Daly, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

Row 7

19. Callum Ilott, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

20. Alexander Rossi, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda

21. Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda

Row 8

22. Sage Karam, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

23. Marco Andretti, No. 98 Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco and Curb Dallara-Honda

24. Devlin Defrancesco, No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Dallara-Honda

Row 9

25. Colton Herta, No. 26 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda

26. Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

27. Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Dallara-Honda

Row 10

28. Kyle Kirkwood, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet

29. Dalton Kellett, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet

30. Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Dallara-Chevrolet

Row 11

31. Christian Lungaard, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda

32. Jack Harvey, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda

33. Stefan Wilson, No. 25 DragonSpeed/Cusick Racing Dallara-Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2022 Indianapolis 500: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's IndyCar race