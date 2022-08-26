2022 Husker Breakdown: Special teams primed for 180-degree turn

Our final position group preview before the 2022 Nebraska football season kick off against Northwestern, the Huskers’ specialists were the epitome of brutality. To address the poor play, defensive analyst Bill Busch was brought into a new role as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator, a position that has not been its own separate entity for the Cornhuskers since 2016.

Anything better than mediocre would be a big improvement from the last few years and with Busch’s hiring to go with the services of a few proven transfers, Nebraska special teams could get themselves out from under the magnifying glass.

Timmy Bleekrode

51 yd field goal by Timmy Bleekrode

Furman 19, Tenn. Tech 0 pic.twitter.com/lcvRTHOBsY — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) September 11, 2021

The sophomore has a great chance to take over the main placekicking duties for the Huskers after performing the kicking and punting duties for the Furman Paladins in the FCS. Bleekrode connected on 15 of his 18 field goals last year with a long of 51 yards. He averaged 42.2 yards per punt with a long of 60 and earned second team all-SOCON honors for the second straight season in 2021.

After Connor Culp and Chase Contreraz combined to make just 50% of their field goals last year, Bleekrode’s accuracy is a sizable improvement. He’ll be important this year if the Huskers find themselves in as many one-score games as they did last season. One can only imagine what Nebraska’s record could have been if they had had Bleekrode last year…

Chase Contereaz

Place kicker Chase Contreraz (36) Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The junior starter four games at placekicker last year after Culp struggled. The result was not much better, although Contreraz was a perfect 11-11 on PAT’s. He missed two of his four field goal attempts last year.

Story continues

Unless you’re Adam Vinatieri, kickers aren’t allowed to miss too often if they want to keep their starting duties. While his sample size in 2021 was small, the Iowa Western Community College product is on shaky ground.

Brendan Franke

Saturdays Count very own # 92 Brendan Franke kicking an extra point during the Nebraska Spring Game. @brendan_franke #makingitCOUNT pic.twitter.com/jTDuZUIXld — Saturdays Count (@Saturdayscount) April 16, 2022

The sophomore from Gretna, Nebraska fared well in his first college season last year as Nebraska’s kickoff specialist. 38 of his 62 kickoffs went for touchbacks and his job will be secure this year as long as he doesn’t take a step backwards.

Brian Buschini

Punting was an issue for Nebraska last year, to say the least. Daniel Cerni couldn’t stay on the field after suffering an injury that has since caused him to be placed on medical hardship and William Przystup transferred away.

Buschini could turn out to be one of the bigger additions from the transfer portal after winning the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year with Montana. The sophomore averaged 46 yards per punt and over 40% of his boots traveled over 50 yards. 35 of his 75 career punts with Montana landed inside the 20 yard line.

A punter that can flip field position is an underrated commodity and Buschini will aid the Nebraska defense by forcing opposing offenses to go on longer drives.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire