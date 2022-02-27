2022 Honda Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at PGA National

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sepp Straka.

The 28-year-old native of Vienna made PGA Tour history as the first Austrian to win on Tour with a birdie on his final hole on Sunday to claim the 2022 Honda Classic at PGA National. The win is Straka’s first on Tour and his first professional victory since the 2018 KC Golf Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Straka will take home $1,440,000, with runner-up Shane Lowry earning $872,000. Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Honda Classic.

Honda Classic prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Sepp Straka

-10

$1,440,000

2

Shane Lowry

-9

$872,000

3

Kurt Kitayama

-8

$552,000

4

Daniel Berger

-7

$392,000

T5

Gary Woodland

-4

$309,000

T5

Alex Noren

-4

$309,000

T7

Matthias Schwab

-3

$260,000

T7

Chris Kirk

-3

$260,000

T9

Keith Mitchell

-2

$194,000

T9

Brian Stuard

-2

$194,000

T9

John Huh

-2

$194,000

T9

Lee Hodges

-2

$194,000

T9

Sam Ryder

-2

$194,000

T9

Adam Svensson

-2

$194,000

15

Mark Hubbard

-1

$146,000

T16

Cameron Young

E

$106,533

T16

Nick Taylor

E

$106,533

T16

C.T. Pan

E

$106,533

T16

Brooks Koepka

E

$106,533

T16

Kevin Streelman

E

$106,533

T16

Billy Horschel

E

$106,533

T16

Beau Hossler

E

$106,533

T16

Dylan Frittelli

E

$106,533

T16

Martin Contini

E

$106,533

T25

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1

$62,800

T25

Bill Haas

1

$62,800

T25

Taylor Pendrith

1

$62,800

T25

Matthew NeSmith

1

$62,800

T25

Chase Seiffert

1

$62,800

T30

Callum Tarren

2

$43,133

T30

Lucas Glover

2

$43,133

T30

J.J. Spaun

2

$43,133

T30

Denny McCarthy

2

$43,133

T30

Trey Mullinax

2

$43,133

T30

Louis Oosthuizen

2

$43,133

T30

Rick Lamb

2

$43,133

T30

Mito Pereira

2

$43,133

T30

Ian Poulter

2

$43,133

T30

Dylan Wu

2

$43,133

T30

Andrew Kozan

2

$43,133

T30

Nick Watney

2

$43,133

T42

Brian Gay

3

$27,600

T42

J.T. Poston

3

$27,600

T42

Davis Riley

3

$27,600

T42

Jhonattan Vegas

3

$27,600

T42

Rickie Fowler

3

$27,600

T42

Lee Westwood

3

$27,600

T48

Danny Willett

4

$20,286

T48

Stephan Jaeger

4

$20,286

T48

Brendon Todd

4

$20,286

T48

Martin Trainer

4

$20,286

T48

Rory Sabbatini

4

$20,286

T48

K.H. Lee

4

$20,286

T48

Mackenzie Hughes

4

$20,286

T55

Peter Uihlein

5

$18,160

T55

Brett Drewitt

5

$18,160

T55

Vaughn Taylor

5

$18,160

T55

Russell Knox

5

$18,160

T55

David Lipsky

5

$18,160

T55

Alex Smalley

5

$18,160

T55

Roger Sloan

5

$18,160

T55

Samuel Stevens

5

$18,160

T55

Curtis Thompson

5

$18,160

T64

Justin Lower

6

$17,280

T64

Patrick Rodgers

6

$17,280

T66

Bronson Burgoon

7

$16,800

T66

Garrick Higgo

7

$16,800

T66

William McGirt

7

$16,800

T66

Aaron Rai

7

$16,800

T70

Ryan Palmer

8

$16,320

T70

Joshua Creel

8

$16,320

T72

Robert Streb

12

$16,000

T72

Austin Cook

12

$16,000

