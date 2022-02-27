2022 Honda Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at PGA National
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Sepp Straka.
The 28-year-old native of Vienna made PGA Tour history as the first Austrian to win on Tour with a birdie on his final hole on Sunday to claim the 2022 Honda Classic at PGA National. The win is Straka’s first on Tour and his first professional victory since the 2018 KC Golf Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Straka will take home $1,440,000, with runner-up Shane Lowry earning $872,000. Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Honda Classic.
Honda Classic prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Sepp Straka
-10
$1,440,000
2
Shane Lowry
-9
$872,000
3
Kurt Kitayama
-8
$552,000
4
Daniel Berger
-7
$392,000
T5
Gary Woodland
-4
$309,000
T5
Alex Noren
-4
$309,000
T7
Matthias Schwab
-3
$260,000
T7
Chris Kirk
-3
$260,000
T9
Keith Mitchell
-2
$194,000
T9
Brian Stuard
-2
$194,000
T9
John Huh
-2
$194,000
T9
Lee Hodges
-2
$194,000
T9
Sam Ryder
-2
$194,000
T9
Adam Svensson
-2
$194,000
15
Mark Hubbard
-1
$146,000
T16
Cameron Young
E
$106,533
T16
Nick Taylor
E
$106,533
T16
C.T. Pan
E
$106,533
T16
Brooks Koepka
E
$106,533
T16
Kevin Streelman
E
$106,533
T16
Billy Horschel
E
$106,533
T16
Beau Hossler
E
$106,533
T16
Dylan Frittelli
E
$106,533
T16
Martin Contini
E
$106,533
T25
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1
$62,800
T25
Bill Haas
1
$62,800
T25
Taylor Pendrith
1
$62,800
T25
Matthew NeSmith
1
$62,800
T25
Chase Seiffert
1
$62,800
T30
Callum Tarren
2
$43,133
T30
Lucas Glover
2
$43,133
T30
J.J. Spaun
2
$43,133
T30
Denny McCarthy
2
$43,133
T30
Trey Mullinax
2
$43,133
T30
Louis Oosthuizen
2
$43,133
T30
Rick Lamb
2
$43,133
T30
Mito Pereira
2
$43,133
T30
Ian Poulter
2
$43,133
T30
Dylan Wu
2
$43,133
T30
Andrew Kozan
2
$43,133
T30
Nick Watney
2
$43,133
T42
Brian Gay
3
$27,600
T42
J.T. Poston
3
$27,600
T42
Davis Riley
3
$27,600
T42
Jhonattan Vegas
3
$27,600
T42
Rickie Fowler
3
$27,600
T42
Lee Westwood
3
$27,600
T48
Danny Willett
4
$20,286
T48
Stephan Jaeger
4
$20,286
T48
Brendon Todd
4
$20,286
T48
Martin Trainer
4
$20,286
T48
Rory Sabbatini
4
$20,286
T48
K.H. Lee
4
$20,286
T48
Mackenzie Hughes
4
$20,286
T55
Peter Uihlein
5
$18,160
T55
Brett Drewitt
5
$18,160
T55
Vaughn Taylor
5
$18,160
T55
Russell Knox
5
$18,160
T55
David Lipsky
5
$18,160
T55
Alex Smalley
5
$18,160
T55
Roger Sloan
5
$18,160
T55
Samuel Stevens
5
$18,160
T55
Curtis Thompson
5
$18,160
T64
Justin Lower
6
$17,280
T64
Patrick Rodgers
6
$17,280
T66
Bronson Burgoon
7
$16,800
T66
Garrick Higgo
7
$16,800
T66
William McGirt
7
$16,800
T66
Aaron Rai
7
$16,800
T70
Ryan Palmer
8
$16,320
T70
Joshua Creel
8
$16,320
T72
Robert Streb
12
$16,000
T72
Austin Cook
12
$16,000