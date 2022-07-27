2022 Heisman betting, odds: Preseason favorite C.J. Stroud is most popular bet so far

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is getting the most bets to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Stroud is the preseason favorite for the award at +200 at BetMGM. He’s getting 14% of bets to hoist the Heisman in December and those bets make up nearly 25% of the total money wagered on the Heisman winner.

It’s easy to understand why Stroud is the favorite and a tantalizing choice for bettors. He’s the quarterback at one of the highest-profile football schools in the country and posted eye-popping numbers in his first season as a starter. Stroud completed nearly 72% of his passes for 4,435 yards and threw 44 TDs and just six interceptions.

Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young is the No. 2 favorite at +350. Young’s odds have actually increased slightly from +250 because of the action on Stroud. Young is getting 10% of bets and 13% of the handle.

Stroud may have an edge over Young for the award because of Young’s status as the 2021 Heisman winner. No player has won back-to-back Heismans since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in the 1970s. While it’s very possible to envision Young winning the Heisman in 2022, voters could be enticed by a different player like Stroud or USC QB Caleb Williams.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud was a Heisman finalist in 2021. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Williams is now at +600 to win the Heisman in his first season with the Trojans. The former Oklahoma QB is also getting 10% of bets but those bets make up less than 9% of the handle. Combined, approximately 45% of the total money wagered on the Heisman winner is on either Stroud, Young or Williams.

The other 55% is spread across a number of players with much longer odds. Texas RB Bijan Robinson is the No. 4 favorite to win the Heisman and is at +1600. Robinson is getting just over 2% of bets and the total money bet on him is less than that. If you believe in Texas in 2022, you can see how Robinson could easily find himself on stage as a Heisman finalist with a big season.

Here’s a look at the current Heisman odds as fall camps across the country are about to get underway. Four current or former USC quarterbacks are among the top 12 favorites for the award. Transfers JT Daniels (West Virginia), Kedon Slovis (Pitt) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) are at +2500 to win.

July 27 Heisman odds