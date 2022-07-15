2022 Giants training camp preview: Quarterbacks

We’re less than two weeks away from the New York Giants’ 2022 training camp and, as usual, GiantsWire will be providing valuable news, information and insight surrounding the ongoings in East Rutherford this summer.

We begin with a unit by unit preview beginning with the quarterback position, the most important and pivotal on any NFL roster.

Let us preface the preview by mentioning there is a new coaching structure in place. Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the new head coach. Mike Kafka, Patrick Mahomes’ quarterbacks coach in Kansas City, has been hired as the new offensive coordinator and Shea Tierney, an assistant under Daboll in Buffalo, is the new quarterbacks coach.

Here’s a quick rundown of the players.

1

1

p

p

e

e

2

2

h

h

Daniel Jones

AP Photo/Brett Duke

Daniel Jones is entering his fourth season and is being given one more chance to prove that he was worth the sixth overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option in May and have tepidly endorsed him as their starter heading into camp. He has much to prove this summer and is reportedly fully recovered from the neck injury that ended his season after 11 games last year.

Jones will have the luxury of a revamped offensive line, a healthy Saquon Barkley and a group of pass catchers that include Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and rookies Wan’Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Still, the lack of production and inconsistency are the prevailing narrative at the moment until Jones can prove otherwise.

Tyrod Taylor

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After watching last year’s debacle after Jones went down, the Giants never want to be a position where quarterback depth is an issue.

Tyrod Taylor, 32, is a consummate backup NFL quarterback who possesses fringe starting QB traits. He’s been around (the Giants are his sixth team) and is coming in with a full understanding of his role and where he fits on the roster.

Taylor has 53 NFL starts in his career and has thrown for 10,736 yards in 11 seasons in the league.

Story continues

Davis Webb

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Those who thought the Giants were done with Davis Webb, think again.

After washing out with the Giants and Jets, Webb found a home in Buffalo under Daboll and Tierney three years ago and has forged a career as a valuable backup and sounding board in the quarterbacks room.

Webb is on board more as a coach-in-training than a backup to Jones and if all goes well, Webb won’t see much action this season. But you better believe he’s going to play an important role nonetheless.

[pickup_prop id=”24120″>

1

1