2022 Giants training camp preview: Tight ends

Last year, the New York Giants were stacked at tight end with Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith. Things didn’t go so well for the trio as the Giants’ offense sputtered once again.

None of those players are on this year’s roster, a decision of the new front office. And a new offensive scheme will likely change the way Giant fans value the position going forward.

The Giants will have a new approach on offense under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The new tight ends coach is veteran offensive assistant Andy Bischoff.

Here is a quick preview of the unit heading into training camp.

Ricky Seals-Jones

Ricky Seals-Jones is on his fifth NFL team in six years and has never caught more than 34 passes in a single season. He is a complimentary player who can pick the slack as a No. 2 tight end.

The Giants have brought him on to do just that but will likely put him atop the depth chart to start camp.

Daniel Bellinger

The fourth-round pick out of San Diego State is seen as the future at tight end for the Giants. Daniel Bellinger has the prototypical size of an NFL tight end and all-around skills to take over as the starter early on in the season.

The Giants are high on Bellinger, who some see as a possible steal in this draft class. And early expectations are that he earns the starting job out of camp.

Jordan Akins

The Giants inked Jordan Akins as a backup and a veteran presence in the tight end room.

Akins, 30, put up some decent numbers for Houston the past four seasons and will serve as a rotational player for the Giants this year.

Others

The Giants re-signed Chris Myarick, who is more of an H-back, and inked three undrafted free agents: Austin Allen, Andre Miller and Jeremiah Hall.

The early word is that Allen could be a surprise. He has exceptional size at 6-feet-8 and 255 pounds and was the Big Ten Tight End of the Year at Nebraska last season.

