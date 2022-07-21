2022 Giants training camp preview: Safety

The New York Giants are entering a new era at safety in 2022 after parting ways with last year’s two starters — Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan.

New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes to use his safeties in pressure packages and they are expected to be very aggressive in the new scheme.

The unit is coached by Jerome Henderson and Mike Treier, holdovers from Joe Judge’s staff.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key names to know at safety heading into training camp.

Xavier McKinney

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Xavier McKinney, a former second round pick out of Alabama, started 16 games in 2020 and made 93 total tackles with 10 passes defensed and five interceptions.

McKinney has shown glimpses of being a Pro Bowl-caliber player and is seen as an ascending star. He will be an integral piece in Martindale’s scheme this year and will be expected to play most of the defensive snaps.

Julian Love

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

After three years of being a fill-in and role player, the former Notre Dame star will finally get a chance to be a full-time starter.

Julian Love has played all over the defense — outside and slot corner and the safety roles. Last year in 17 games (five starts) at safety, Love made 66 total stops and had seven passes defensed.

We’ll have to see if the Giants commit fully to Love or will swap him out in certain packages.

Dane Belton

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

A fourth-round pick out of Iowa, Dane Belton is the type of player Martindale can make good use of. At Iowa, he played a position called the “cash” linebacker which is a hybrid safety/linebacker role.

Belton ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine this year and was an All-Big Ten first team selection last year. It will be interesting to see how he acclimates to the NFL.

Others

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Jarren Williams has been moved from cornerback to safety. The team likes him and is willing to give him a shot to be in the mix at safety. He is a competitor and should be at least a practice squad player this year.

The Giants added Henry Black, who spent his first two seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being signed as a free agent out of Baylor.

Also in the mix are two rookie UDFAs in Kentucky’s Yusuf Corker and Trenton Thompson from San Diego State.

