2022 Giants training camp preview: Wide receivers

The New York Giants wide receivers group is currently a huge question mark at the moment. Injuries, inconsistency and a poor offensive game plan plagued the unit lat season.

This year, with a new approach on offense under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka, the air is said to be clear again to throw the football.

The unit has a new position coach in Mike Groh, who will try to marshal up this once promising group.

Here is a quick preview heading into training camp.

Kadarius Toney

AP Photo/Brett Duke

The incoming coaching staff did not seem enamored with Kadarius Toney at first glance but after the team could not deal him, will try to make him fit. Not the best scenario to be dealing with in Year 1.

It was learned after the season that Toney was dealing with a knee issue that was addressed this offseason via surgery.

That aside, a healthy and focused Toney can be a massive weapon. The page is blank right now when it comes to the passing game, so no one is sure where Toney will line up.

Toney will line up somewhere — and often, the Giants hope. If he breaks out, Big Blue’s offense will be much improved.

Kenny Golladay

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Few doubt his talent and the impact Kenny Golladay can have on an offense. But the injuries and the inconsistency is what kept a lot of teams away last year in free agency.

We saw that firsthand as Golladay suffered several nicks and setbacks that cost him three full games and parts of others. As a result, he caught just 37-of-76 targets for 521 yards (a career-low 14.1 yards per catch) with no touchdowns.

Golladay has to find a way to stay on the field and the Giants have to utilize his talents better. Anything is better than last year, so improvement is almost a given here.

Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, C.J. Board

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Sterling Shepard (Achilles) can’t seem to stay healthy and may not be ready by Week 1. He cannot be relied upon to do much this year. Whatever he can provide the Giants, they’ll take. That means more snaps for players such as C.J. Board and Darius Slayton.

Slayton’s career began with two steady seasons but fell off last year due to a combination of poor quarterback play and his own inconsistency. The Giants reportedly had him on the trading block this year as well. At minicamp, Slayton did not have a good showing, dropping passes and was usually lined up with the second and third team.

Board is basically a special teams player who get some spot snaps at wideout. I’d be committing a disservice if I told you I knew what kind of impact he would have with more playing time.

Wan'Dale Robinson

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

By year’s end one could make a case that Wan’Dale Robinson should be listed first on this list. With the unit in such flux and disarray, there’s a ton of opportunity for this year’s second round pick to break out.

Robinson’s only detriment is his size (5’8″, 180) but he’s overcome that at every level thus far. Many felt Robinson was a ‘draft over’ of Toney since their games are similar but the Giants shot that down. They will try to put both on the field as much as possible.

Others

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants signed free agents Richie James, Robert Foster and Keelan Doss who will all get reps in camp to see if they can catch some lighting in a bottle.

Thy will also bring back Collin Johnson, David Sills, Austin Proehl, Alex Bachman and Travis Toivonen for another go at roster spots.

