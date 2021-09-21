2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule revealed

The 2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule was revealed on Tuesday night on the SEC Network.

Georgia opens with Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 3 in Atlanta, marking yet another big opening game for the Bulldogs.

See Georgia’s full schedule below.

Sept. 3: Week 1

Sep 4, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Oregon Where: Atlanta, Ga.

Sept. 10: Week 2

Sep 16, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) jumps to try to block a pass against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Samford Bulldogs Where: Athens, Ga.

Sept. 17: Week 3

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) is driven out of bounds by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Damani Staley (30) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: South Carolina Where: Columbia, SC

Sept. 24: Week 4

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum gets a pass off in the third quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Syndication: HawkCentral

Opponent: Kent State Where: Athens, Ga.

Oct. 1: Week 5

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Ishmael Burdine (24) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Missouri Where: Columbia, Mo.

Oct. 8: Week 6

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) makes a catch behind Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Auburn Where: Athens, Ga

Oct. 15: Week 7

Aug 31, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players line up against Vanderbilt Commodores players during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Vanderbilt Where: Athens, Ga.

Oct. 22: Week 8

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: UGA VI, the team mascot of the Georgia Bulldogs, watches on before the start of their game against the UAB Blazers on September 16, 2006 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated UAB 34-0. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Bye week.

Oct. 29: Week 9

Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Lorenzo Carter (7) and linebacker Roquan Smith (3) tackle Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Florida Where: Jacksonville, Fl.

Nov. 5: Week 10

Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) catches a long pass behind Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Theo Jackson (26) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Tennessee Where: Athens, Ga.

Nov. 12: Week 11

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (81) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Mississippi State Where: Starkville, MS

Nov. 19: Week 12

Nov 23, 2013; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch (88) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Kentucky Where: Lexington, Ky.

Nov. 26: Week 13

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: Georgia Tech Where: Athens, Ga.

