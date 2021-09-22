2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule released
Sep. 22—A season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual tilt against Georgia Tech highlight the 2022 Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday by the SEC.
The Bulldogs will open the season against Oregon on Sept. 3, 2022 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will mark only the second time the two football programs have met. The one previous meeting resulted in a 27-16 home win for the Bulldogs in 1977.
Georgia will host SEC contests against Auburn, Vanderbilt and Tennessee and will travel for league matchups against South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State and Kentucky. The Georgia-Florida game will take place Oct. 29 in Jacksonville.
2022 Georgia Football Schedule
Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta)
Sept. 10 SAMFORD
Sept. 17 *at South Carolina
Sept. 24 KENT STATE
Oct. 1 *at Missouri
Oct. 8 *AUBURN
Oct. 15 *VANDERBILT
Oct. 22 Open Date
Oct. 29 *vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 5 *TENNESSEE
Nov. 12 *at Mississippi State
Nov. 19 *at Kentucky
Nov. 26 GEORGIA TECH
*Southeastern Conference game
Home games in ALL CAPS.