2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule released

Sep. 22—A season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual tilt against Georgia Tech highlight the 2022 Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday by the SEC.

The Bulldogs will open the season against Oregon on Sept. 3, 2022 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will mark only the second time the two football programs have met. The one previous meeting resulted in a 27-16 home win for the Bulldogs in 1977.

Georgia will host SEC contests against Auburn, Vanderbilt and Tennessee and will travel for league matchups against South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State and Kentucky. The Georgia-Florida game will take place Oct. 29 in Jacksonville.

2022 Georgia Football Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta)

Sept. 10 SAMFORD

Sept. 17 *at South Carolina

Sept. 24 KENT STATE

Oct. 1 *at Missouri

Oct. 8 *AUBURN

Oct. 15 *VANDERBILT

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 *vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 5 *TENNESSEE

Nov. 12 *at Mississippi State

Nov. 19 *at Kentucky

Nov. 26 GEORGIA TECH

*Southeastern Conference game

Home games in ALL CAPS.