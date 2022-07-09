2022 Genesis Scottish Open Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

With only one round remaining, Xander Schauffele is looking for yet another victory.

Schauffele shot a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead heading to Sunday. He won his last PGA Tour start at the Travelers Championship, and is looking to become the first golfer to win consecutive starts since Scottie Scheffler did it at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters.

Schauffele also won the JP McManus Pro-Am on Tuesday. Safe to say he’s playing good golf right now.

Other golfers, like Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jordan Spieth and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, also remain in the hunt.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the fourth round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. All times listed are ET.

Scottish Open: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

Fourth round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players 4:15 a.m. Guido Migliozzi, Justin Rose 4:26 a.m. Sebastian Soderberg, Justin Harding 4:37 a.m. Chris Kirk, Sean Crocker 4:48 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Ryan Fox 4:59 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Marcus Armitage 5:10 a.m. Nacho Elvira, David Law 5:21 a.m. Jon Rahm, Thorbjørn Oleson 5:32 a.m. Jason Scrivener, Troy Merritt 5:43 a.m. Ewen Ferguson, Sam Burns 5:54 a.m. Corey Conners, Sami Valimaki 6:05 a.m. Connor Syme, Charley Hoffman 6:16 a.m. Harris English, Matthew Jordan 6:27 a.m. Nick Taylor, Stewart Cink 6:38 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Haotong Li 6:49 a.m. Marc Warren, Alex Noren 7:00 a.m. Adri Arnaus, J.J. Spaun 7:11 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Maverick McNealy 7:22 a.m. James Morrison, Rikard Karlberg 7:33 a.m. Russell Knox, Dylan Frittelli 7:44 a.m. Maximilian Kieffer, Ashun Wu 7:55 a.m. Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti 8:06 a.m. Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Smith 8:17 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Doug Ghim 8:28 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Wu 8:39 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Dean Burmester 8:50 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Jamie Donaldson 9:01 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Thomas Detry 9:12 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood 9:23 a.m. Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama 9:34 a.m. Rasmus Hojgaard, Joaquin Niemann 9:45 a.m. Joohyung Kim, Branden Grace 9:56 a.m. Alexander Björk, Max Homa 10:07 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Matt Fitzpatrick 10:18 a.m. Alex Smalley, Jordan L Smith 10:29 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Jordan Spieth 10:40 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Xander Schauffele

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Sunday, July 10th

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

CBS:12-3 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

