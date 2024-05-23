How to Watch the 2024 French Open Without Cable

Quick Answer: You can watch the French Open through Australia’s 9Now with a VPN, or you can take advantage of free trials from DirecTV Stream and fubo to watch U.S. streams of the French Open for free.

The world’s best tennis players are about to hit the clay at the 2024 French Open. With January’s Australian Open already five months behind us, the French Open — also known as the Roland-Garros tournament — promises tennis fans some much-needed Grand Slam excitement.

If you’re looking to watch the French Open in 2024, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the Grand Slam tournament, including how to watch the French Open on TV, where to stream the French Open online in 2024, and even a few tips on how to watch the French Open for free online.

Stream the 2024 French Open for Free With a VPN

French Open livestreams are free in some countries, such as Australia and France. Luckily, U.S. viewers can also access those free French Open livestreams by using a VPN (virtual private network).

If you don’t have a VPN, we recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN. The highly-rated VPNs are fast, secure, and reasonably priced. Both start at about $13 a month (but cost much less if you pay for multiple months upfront) and come with 30-day money-back guarantees.

Once you’re set up with a VPN account, you’re ready to livestream the French Open for free. For French Open livestreams with English commentary, set your VPN location to Australia and watch the tournament through Australia’s 9Now. For commentary in French, tune into France’s France TV.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online (U.S. Streams)

Don’t feel like going the VPN route? You still have plenty of options for watching the 2024 French Open online.

In the U.S., French Open broadcasts are split between NBC, Tennis Channel, and Peacock. That means cord-cutters should get a live TV streaming service that carries NBC and Tennis Channel — such as DirecTV Stream — or sign up for Peacock Premium to watch parts of the tournament.

Here’s a breakdown of the three best ways to watch the French Open online in 2024:

Stream the French Open on fubo

With NBC and Tennis Channel included in all of its packages, fubo is a great service for livestreaming the French Open online. fuboTV’s Pro plan costs $79.99 a month but starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay. Plus, you get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Free Tennis Live Stream

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream the French Open on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream’s Choice package carries over 125 channels, including NBC and Tennis Channel for French Open streams. You also get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record any parts of the French Open that you can’t watch live. Service starts with a five-day free trial and costs $108.99 a month after that.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Free Tennis Live Stream

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream the French Open on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming a chunk of the French Open, including the finals, although you won’t be able to watch the whole tournament with Peacock (like you can with the services above). However, Peacock Premium is very cheap at $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Free Tennis Live Stream

Peacock

Peacock offers both live and on-demand content, including sports like WWE, Golf, and NASCAR, and series like The Office and Yellowstone. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month.







When is the French Open? 2024 Dates, Schedule

The French Open kicks off on Sunday, May 26, and runs through the men’s final on Sunday, June 9. Here’s the full tournament schedule, including TV broadcast details.

Streams kick off very early in the morning for U.S. viewers (especially for those on the West Coast). If you can’t wake up that early, be sure to use the cloud DVR features offered by DirecTV Stream and fubo.

2024 French Open Schedule (Times in ET):

Sunday, May 26

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. First Round — Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. First Round — Peacock

Monday, May 27

5 a.m.-3 p.m. First Round — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. First Round — NBC

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. First Round — Peacock

Tuesday, May 28

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. First Round — Tennis Channel

Wednesday, May 29

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Second Round — Tennis Channel

Thursday, May 30

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Second Round — Tennis Channel

Friday, May 31

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Third Round — Tennis Channel

Saturday, June 1

5 a.m.-1 p.m. Third Round — Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. Third Round — NBC

12-5:30 p.m. Third Round — Peacock

Sunday, June 2

5 a.m.-1 p.m. Fourth Round — Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. Fourth Round — NBC

12-5:30 p.m. Fourth Round — Peacock

Monday, June 3

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fourth Round — Tennis Channel

Tuesday, June 4

5 a.m.-12 p.m. Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 5

5 a.m.-12 p.m. Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 6

6 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Semifinals — NBC, Peacock

Friday, June 7

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Men’s Semifinals — NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Final — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Men’s Final — NBC, Peacock

