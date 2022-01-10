2022 free agency: Should Giants re-sign these players or let them go?

The New York Giants and their fans want a clean slate heading into the 2022 season. That means shutting the door on some players that they once considered investing in long-term.

They don’t have many impending free agents to begin with but of the ones they do have, there’s not too many they should be in a hurry to bring back.

Here’s a quick rundown of the players in that group and what action the Giants should take with them.

Say goodbye

Elsa/Getty Images

Players the Giants should say goodbye to: Nate Solder, Jabrill Peppers, Evan Engram, Will Hernandez and Mike Glennon.

Solder should be gone already. The COVID opt-out last year prolonged his contract an extra year and crushed the Giants’ 2021 cap. They had to cut Kevin Zeitler to keep him. A double-negative if there ever was one.

Peppers can’t stay healthy and will cost too much to bring back. Let some other team make that mistake. He’s a great athlete but the jury is still out about what kind of a football player he is. Some team will overpay him. The Giants should not be that team.

Do you really want Engram back? Some team will sign him and hopefully figure out what to do with him. Three different staffs here couldn’t do it, so it will be interesting to see if any team out there can maximize his talents.

Hernandez has been a disappointment and does not deserve a second contract. He has been in decline for several seasons now. The new GM will likely take a pass.

Anyone who signs Glennon should not be in the personnel business. Glennon has proved time and time again that he is just not very good. Granted, he was dealt a bad hand here but good card players can bluff their way through bad hands.

DB Keion Crossen

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Giants burned a 2023 sixth-rounder on the 25-year-old Keion Crossen, who made just $633K this season. He was a key cog on special teams — the one lone bright spot for the Giants this year. Crossen was tied with Cam Brown for the team lead in special teams tackles this year (9).

Story continues

I see him coming back. That is, if another team doesn’t poach him away.

LB Lorenzo Carter

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It took the full four years for Lorenzo Carter to finally reach his potential, but now that he’s here, don’t give up on him now.

Coming off an Achilles injury, Carter dragged himself through the first three months of the season and got better as the season unfolded. He has four sacks in the last three games and looked like a Pro Bowl-level player in the process. I’d bring him back at the right price.

LB Jaylon Smith

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Like Carter, Jaylon Smith showed his pedigree late in the season after the Giants picked him up as a free agent. He still has lots left in the tank and would be welcomed back at the right money. He likes it here, so they have the inside track.

Center Billy Price

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Giants should draft a center if they can in this draft, but don’t let that get in the way of re-signing Billy Price, who after a rough start settled in at the position from about Week 8 on. As we have seen, you can never have enough depth.

Just saw an interesting PFF grade: Since week eight, Billy Price has a 72.5 overall grade.

That's good for the 12th best center in the NFL.

He's been charged with 9 pressures, 0 sacks and just 1 penalty in that span.

98.5% pass block efficiency. He's saved his career a bit. — Goodbrrrrr (@JoeGoodberry) December 28, 2021

FB Eli Penny

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Eli Penny is a solid fullback who can handle to football and play on special teams. The Giants’ offense has been so inept they year, it’s hard to tell if any of the players are worth their salt but we think Penny is worth retaining.

1

1