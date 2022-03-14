2022 Free Agency: Cowboys resign LS Jake McQuaide on 1-year deal

Long snapper news: The #Cowboys have agreed to resign two-time pro bowl LS Jake McQuade to a 1-year contract contract vet min salary benefit, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

With all of the players the Dallas Cowboys are shipping out, a quiet free agency was expected. Shockingly, they’ve made a move on the first day of NFL free agency, albeit a simple one. Long snapper Jake McQuaide is coming back to Dallas after his first year with the team.

McQuaide’s arrival to Dallas followed the retirement of longtime starter L.P. Ladouceur. McQuaide is a two-time Pro Bowler in 2016-17 and was coached by John Fassel when both were with the Los Angeles Rams.

The connection of McQuaide and Fassel brought him to the Cowboys, similar to the signing of kicker Greg Zuerlein. The special teams unit flourished in 2021 and McQuaide started in every game for Dallas.

Even after the strong year from the unit, McQuaide is the only to return. Zuerlein and punter Bryan Anger aren’t expected to return to the Cowboys so McQuaide will be snapping to new faces in 2022 under his new veteran-minimum contract.

McQuaide is eligible to sign his contract on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

