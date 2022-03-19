2022 Free Agency: Cowboys add Dante Fowler to DE rotation, reuniting him with Dan Quinn

Maybe the floodgates have finally opened for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 free agency. Throughout the week, Dallas has only been able to seal the deal on a handful of their own guys, and even that didn’t go anywhere near as planned. Dallas entered free agency with two of their top three edge rushers on the market. After failing to bring back Randy Gregory, the club did reach an agreement with Dorance Armtstrong, Jr.

Armstrong has never been a featured player, so it was expected the team would look to find more help on the market. A few hours after it was announced the team signed WR James Washington, they turned around and brought in defensive end Dante Fowler, reuniting defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with his longtime pupil.

Fowler spent the previous two seasons with the Falcons, and was brought to Atlanta by now Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn prior to the 2020 season. Since Quinn joined the Dallas staff it has been clear that he has had a strong influence on defensive personnel moves, and the Atlanta connection between the former head coach and Fowler likely played a factor in the signing. Quinn helped recruit Fowler to Florida.

Fowler was drafted third overall out of Florida in the 2015 NFL draft by the Jaguars and notched 16 sacks over three seasons before the Rams traded for him. In 2019, his second year with Los Angeles, Fowler had his best year to date as he totaled 11.5 sacks in 14 starts. Over the next two seasons Fowler managed 7.5 sacks in 28 games with the Falcons.

Signings like Fowler and Armstrong may not be able to replicate the high-end pass rush ability that Gregory is capable of, but they have both proven to be adequate rotational pieces on a defensive front.

The exact salary amount that Fowler agreed to is yet to be disclosed, but Cowboys recent history in free agency alludes to the deal being a short-term, manageable contract for the Cowboys. Dallas has made a habit of signing talented players coming off down years to affordable contracts hoping to help a career resurgence, and this Fowler move fits that mold perfectly.