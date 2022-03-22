2022 free agency: 10 remaining options for Cowboys in Week 2

The Cowboys picked up some momentum towards the end of last week when it came to signings. Things felt like a disaster early in the week as they missed out on their top prize, defensive end Randy Gregory, poking holes in owner Jerry Jones’ edict that he never loses out on a player they really want. Executive vice president Stephen Jones is clearly in charge of the organization now, and his conservative approach to external free agents saw many of the league’s best land with other teams.

Agents can barely use the Cowboys’ name in rumors anymore to try and drum up the price elsewhere. Dallas’ reputation is solidifying around the league. Will they look to change that in Week 2? Here’s a list of players who may be of interest to the team as they look to solidify some positions before turning their attention to the draft.

10. Guard Trai Turner

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are going to have to do something at the guard position in the draft, after letting Connor Williams walk. His mid-year benching allowed Connor McGovern a chance to start at left guard and it wasn’t an impressive performance.

So they need someone to be that plug-in, it’s-ok-if-we-have-to-start-him-but-we-hope-not-to guy, and Turner should be it, for the relatively cheap.

9. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will certainly need some insurance after letting La’el Collins walk. Tyron Smith and Terence Steele are the bookends, but depending on fourth-round pick Josh Ball to be the swing tackle feels risky. Dallas probably can’t afford to take the tackle of the future unless he also plays guard, so a veteran addition is a must. Lucas has performed well as the fill-in guy in Washington.

8. Guard Quinton Spain

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is the theme for the Cowboys, isn’t it? Grab a guy who could start if you need him to but hope to upgrade him in the draft. Spain is a decent left guard and a potential replacement for Connor Wiliams.

7. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Crowder does everything well but nothing exceptionally. He’s a slot savant though and if Dallas is serious about letting CeeDee Lamb be the alpha on the outside, then they will need a surefire veteran with a head start towards the line of scrimmage.

6. Center Matt Paradis

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys could use some backup for Tyler Biadasz, or even a veteran mentor. Paradis has been doing this for a long time and is a good option in a zone scheme.

5. Wide receiver Will Fuller

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller can’t stay healthy, but together with James Washington they’ll provide veteran depth for if Michael Gallup isn’t quite ready to start the season nor the inevitable high-round rookie. His deep-threat ability when he can get on the field is unique.

4. Defensive Interior Calais Campbell

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The DL Methusela is still ticking and he’d be able to get in about 400-500 snaps and seriously improve the Dallas run defense and pressure package.

3. Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t let the Jayron Kearse signing fool you. The Cowboys loved to deploy a three-safety rotation last season. Also, after Keanu Neal went down, Kearse slid down into a more box role.

Imagine a defense that has Tank Lawrence and Micah Parsons creating pressure on the edges, Kearse and Jabril Cox as the coverage linebackers with Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker and Mathieu patrolling the secondary.

2. Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys were willing to give Keanu Neal $5 million for one season next to Leighton Vander Esch and the move was an abject failure. Why would they not pony up the cash for Wagner?

Of course, the Neal signing was before they were able to draft Micah Parsons, but for Parsons to be Parsons, there needs to be a ton of talent at both edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. Jabril Cox is the heir apparent, but sight unseen in returning from an ACL tear.

Bring Wagner in for a deal that’s two years, $15 million and prosper.

1. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith OR Danielle Hunter

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Smith is the free agent here, but the two seem somewhat connected. Smith is visiting the Vikings, his first team to meet in person after backing out on his Ravens deal. It was a four year, $35 million situation and Smith wants more.

Knowing that’s the floor, the Cowboys have been linked. Even if he goes to Minnesota, that almost assuredly puts Danielle Hunter on the trade market. Hunter has a two-year $26 million deal that will need to be restructured to lessen the cap hit, but $13 million per for either seems reasonable. They’d be under Tank Lawrence, nominally, but either is an improvement on the departed Randy Gregory.

