2022 four-star target Gentry Williams signs with the Oklahoma Sooners
After holding back during the early signing period, the Oklahoma Sooners finally got a coveted signature from the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma, Gentry Williams.
Williams, who is rated the No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma by 247Sports and On3 Recruiting composite rankings. is a two-way player who projects to play defensive back for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’ll join 2022 signees and fellow Tulsa-area Sooners Jayden Rowe and Robert Spears-Jennings in the Oklahoma defensive backfield.
It’s a big win for Brent Venables and coaches Jay Valai and Brandon Hall that they were able to close the recruitment on Williams who was also being recruited by LSU, Florida, and USC.
It’s time Sooner Nation #BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/wQRo9m064t
— gentry williams (@gentrywilliams5) February 2, 2022
Gentry Williams’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
52
1
4
Rivals
4
147
2
8
247Sports
4
118
2
16
247 Composite
4
92
1
11
On3 Recruiting
4
63
1
11
On3 Composite
4
76
1
9
Vitals
Hometown
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Defensive Back
Height
6-0
Weight
170
Recruitment
Offered on Apr. 29, 2019
Unofficial visit on Jun. 11, 2021
Official visit on Sept. 17, 2021
Committed on Oct. 10, 2021
Signed on Feb. 2, 2022
Offers (Top Six)
Oklahoma
Arkansas
Missouri
