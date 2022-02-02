2022 four-star target Gentry Williams signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

After holding back during the early signing period, the Oklahoma Sooners finally got a coveted signature from the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma, Gentry Williams.

Williams, who is rated the No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma by 247Sports and On3 Recruiting composite rankings. is a two-way player who projects to play defensive back for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’ll join 2022 signees and fellow Tulsa-area Sooners Jayden Rowe and Robert Spears-Jennings in the Oklahoma defensive backfield.

It’s a big win for Brent Venables and coaches Jay Valai and Brandon Hall that they were able to close the recruitment on Williams who was also being recruited by LSU, Florida, and USC.

Gentry Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 52 1 4 Rivals 4 147 2 8 247Sports 4 118 2 16 247 Composite 4 92 1 11 On3 Recruiting 4 63 1 11 On3 Composite 4 76 1 9

Vitals

Hometown Tulsa, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive Back Height 6-0 Weight 170

Recruitment

Offered on Apr. 29, 2019

Unofficial visit on Jun. 11, 2021

Official visit on Sept. 17, 2021

Committed on Oct. 10, 2021

Signed on Feb. 2, 2022

Offers (Top Six)

Crystal Ball

Film

