2022 four-star safety Zion Branch narrows down his top five schools

John Williams
·1 min read

As the Summer recruiting season continues to heat up, the Oklahoma Sooners found themselves on another top recruits’ list of top destinations. This time it was four-star safety Zion Branch including the Oklahoma Sooners in his top five schools.

Branch, a 6-2 safety out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, included the Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s no coincidence that he’s arguably chosen the top school in each of the Power 5 conferences in the FBS.

Already the number five recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports, Oklahoma has a chance to continue its climb if they’re able to add 2022’s number four safety according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Whether the Oklahoma Sooners can land Zion Branch, one thing is clear; they’re now players for the top defensive players in the country. Because of the impact of Alex Grinch and the improvements in the defense, the Sooners are now positioned to be at the table for the nation’s best defensive players.

List

Oklahoma rising in recruiting, look at the Big 12 recruiting scene

View 10 items

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories

  • Big 12 Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

    The College Football News Big 12 preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

  • Diamond Hogs nab former top-40 recruit from portal

    Dave Van Horn has landed another transfer, this time nabbing a former top-40 recruit from the portal.

  • Five-star OL Devon Campbell puts USC in his top 5

    With limited local leads to fill its offensive line needs in this 2022 recruiting class, the USC coaching staff has invested a lot of time and energy into some key out-of-state targets. Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU also made the list.

  • Primary Texas target, five-star OL Devon Campbell announces top schools

    Five-star OL Devon Campbell announced his top five schools. He's one of the most important prospects on the board for Texas right now.

  • Daniel Hemric, after late-race contact derails his Atlanta bid: 'Our day will come'

    While Kyle Busch soared to his 102nd win in the Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon, Daniel Hemric was left wanting for his first. The two were connected as teammates under the Joe Gibbs Racing umbrella, but also by the late-race contact that altered the fates of both at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hemric’s strong bid for […]

  • Ohio State commitments get in dust up with Penn State prospect on Twitter

    Penn State commit taking a page out of Michigan's inability to not poke the scarlet and gray bear.

  • Hubert Davis lands his first 5-star recruit. Meet UNC’s newest commitment

    Tar Heels grab marquee power forward in Class of 2022

  • Jim Harbaugh Hires Biff Poggi As Michigan Football Associate Head Coach

    TheWolverine.com has confirmed an earlier report from The Baltimore Sun that Baltimore St. Frances head coach Biff

  • Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark dies at 49

    Greg Clark, who played tight end for the 49ers for five seasons, has died at the age of 49. Clark’s cause of death has not been reported. His family released a statement indicating that they would participate in brain research to determine whether he had CTE. Recruited to Stanford by Hall of Fame coach Bill [more]

  • WATCH: Former Texas stars speak highly of Steve Sarkisian

    Steve Sarkisian is getting rave reviews from alumni of the Texas football program.

  • Sooners four-star tight end target Kaden Helms sets commitment date

    4 star tight end target Kaden Helms set his commitment date for this month. Can the Sooners land another top 2022 offensive recruit?

  • Alabama football countdown: 56 days until kickoff

    We are only 56 days away from ALABAMA FOOTBALL!!

  • Police testimony will lead off panel's first Jan. 6 hearing

    A new House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to hold its first public hearing this month with police officers who responded to the attack and custodial staff who cleaned up afterward, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Friday. Thompson, D-Miss., says the committee hopes to “set the tone” of the investigation by hearing from those first responders, many of whom were brutally beaten and verbally abused by former President Donald Trump’s supporters as they pushed past law enforcement and broke into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Referring to the police officers, Thompson told The Associated Press in an interview, “We need to hear how they felt, we need to hear what people who broke into the Capitol said to them.”

  • Ohio State football’s top ten all-time leaders in touchdowns

    Do you know who scored the most touchdowns during their Ohio State careers? Here's the top ten.

  • USA Today’s most recent NBA Mock Draft looks promising for former Longhorns

    Longhorns are all over the NBA draft board.

  • Texas Football: Longhorns picked to finish third in Big 12 media preseason poll

    The media chose Oklahoma to win the Big 12 title for the sixth straight year.

  • Ranking the Big Ten: Defensive Tackle

    After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is the best defensive tackle in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country. The 2020 first-team All-American by PFF led the Big Ten defensive linemen in total defense grade (88.1) and pass-rush grade (88.9).

  • Former 49ers TE Greg Clark dies at 49

    Greg Clark, a four-year member of the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford alum, died at 49.

  • Horse owned by Baffert's wife runs in NY for other trainer

    A 3-year-old colt co-owned by the wife of embattled trainer Bob Baffert ran under the name of another Hall of Fame trainer on Saturday, when he finished fourth in the $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park, where Baffert has been suspended and is suing to regain access. Du Jour ran in the name of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott for the 1 1/4-mile turf race. Mott has been training the colt since June 6, including five workouts leading up to the race, according to NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna.

  • Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

    The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions - myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and of its lining, called pericarditis - had typically occurred within days of vaccination, mainly among younger males after the second dose. "Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed following vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines," it said, referring to the two vaccines using such technology, by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.