2022 four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey commits to UGA over LSU

Not great recruiting news to kick off the LSU Tigers’ Friday. Recent Florida Gators decommit Julian Humphrey announced that he was looking at LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

Humphrey was listed as a four-star cornerback across the board. There was some hope that he might decide to come to Baton Rouge but industry experts tabbed him as Athens bound.

On Friday he committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, who already have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Currently, LSU has two four-star cornerbacks currently committed to the 2022 class, but you can never have too many cornerbacks. Look at the current team that has seen their top two go down for the season with injuries and Cordale Flott also dealing with the injury bug.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Julian Humphrey has Committed to Georgia, he tells @On3Recruits and @cbssportshq The 6’2 185 CB from Houston, TX chose the Bulldogs over LSU and Texas A&M. Georgia continues to add key pieces to their Top Ranked 2022 Class 🐶 pic.twitter.com/TvBTE79f8p — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 12, 2021

Georgia now sits with 22 commitments to the class and is slightly ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers remain at No. 12 nationally according to 247Sports composite team rankings and No. 4 in the SEC with Texas A&M also head of LSU.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB