Update: 2022 four-star S Christian Driver will no longer visit campus this weekend

Class of 2022 four-star safety Christian Driver reversed course last night after initially announcing that he would be visiting Wisconsin’s campus this weekend.

Unfortunately Wisconsin has just notified me that they cannot get me up on campus this weekend. I will have to wait until September in order to visit now. With that being said, i will not be making a trip to the University of Wisconsin. — CD (@CristianDriver_) June 22, 2021

Christian Driver, son of Packer wide receiver Donald Driver, is the No. 207 player in the class of 2022, No. 12 safety and No. 35 recruit from his home state of Texas.

With the Wisconsin visit no longer on the table, Penn State is seen as the prohibitive favorite to land the safety.

It is unknown whether this change of course has to do with the recent turnover in the Wisconsin recruiting department, though the program’s slow start in the class is crystal-clear at this point in the summer.

