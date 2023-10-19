The 2022 football player USC misses the most this year

USC could really use some of the players it had on the 2022 team. Four non-Caleb Williams players really seemed to stand above the rest in terms of elevating the Trojans to a higher level last year.

We asked our Pac-12 football panel this question:

Which player does USC miss the most this year: Travis Dye, Andrew Vorhees, Tuli Tuipulotu, or Jordan Addison?

Here are the responses:

Matt Zemek: All these choices are good, but it has to be Vorhees. The USC offensive line regressing is why Caleb Williams is less certain in the pocket. The USC offensive line regressing is why this offense just isn’t functioning well. It all starts with the offensive line for USC, and Vorhees was the leader of that group, the warrior who wouldn’t allow anything or anyone to slide. Travis Dye is sorely missed, as is Addison, and Tuli was certainly a pillar of the 2022 team, but Vorhees was in many ways the nerve center of the whole thing. Remember: When he got hurt and couldn’t play in the Pac-12 title game, Utah feasted on USC up front.

Zachary Neel: I’d say it’s Tuli, but I don’t think one single player is changing that defense. Having Vorhees on that line would help things, because Caleb Williams has been taking some shots recently, and I think it’s having an impact.

Matt Wadleigh: I think it’s Tuli Tuipulotu. The defense needs a spark, and he sure has made plenty of noise with the Chargers.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire