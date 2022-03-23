2022 Five-star tackle Josh Conerly sets announcement date

For the Oklahoma Sooners, their 2022 class is all but complete while two prospects that the Sooners remain in contention for remain without college destinations. One of those is Josh Conerly, a consensus top 25 recruit and the highest-rated unsigned offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

Conerly hails from Seattle, Washington so it only makes sense that the Washington Huskies figure heavily into his recruitment. In addition to the Sooners and Huskies, schools like USC, Miami, Michigan are also in the mix. As it stands right now, Michigan and USC are the only schools with crystal ball predictions for Conerly. Bill Bedenbaugh and the Sooners hosted Conerly for a visit back in January but it remains highly unlikely the Sooners get Conerly’s signature.

JUST IN: 5⭐️ 2022 OT Josh Conerly Jr. will announce his college commitment LIVE April 8th on @CBSSportsHQ 👀@joshuaconerlyjr is down to Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, and Washington. Where will he go⁉️https://t.co/6NEpUzm0n3 pic.twitter.com/UYgncPffDp — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 21, 2022

We’ll find out for sure on April 8th when Conerly announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. The five-star Army All-American is a high upside player and is a potential early-round draft pick. He could play on the defensive side of the ball if he chose to due to his elite athleticism.

The Oklahoma Sooners have already landed two tackles in this class in Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton. If they were able to add Conerly to that mix it would make for one incredible haul for Bill Bedenbaugh, who is looking for a bounce-back year from his offensive line after inconsistency plagued his unit and saw two of his starters depart for the NFL Draft.

