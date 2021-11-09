2022 five-star offensive lineman cancels trip to LSU

The LSU Tigers received some not so great news on Tuesday when it comes to the recruiting trail. This time involving a top target still on the board for the 2022 recruiting class.

According to On3 Recruiting, Devon Campbell has cancelled his trip to Baton Rouge set for Nov. 27 against Texas A&M. The five-star offensive lineman will instead focus on the remaining four schools on his list.

Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell has canceled his trip to LSU on Nov. 27, and instead will decide between four schools for his final official visit. @hamiltonespn (On3+) https://t.co/lG5BxboBHK — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 9, 2021

The top four schools include both Oklahoma and Texas, as well as Alabama. The news doesn’t come as much of a shock considering that we aren’t sure who the next head coach is going to be. After all, it is usually the head coach that can close the deal or even break it.

Campbell is highly sought after as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country according to most recruiting services. LSU currently holds commitments from Will Campbell, Emory Jones, and Bo Bordelon.

