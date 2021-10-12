2022 Five-Star Defensive Lineman commits to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners continue their white-hot recruiting efforts from the past few months by landing yet another five-star talent. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, a 2022 five-star defensive linemen from the state of Florida has pledged his commitment to Oklahoma over Texas A&M. Dindy is a five-star on 247 Sports, ESPN and is ranked in the top 20 for the USA Today High School Sports composite rankings.

#BREAKING: 5⭐️ defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has committed to Lincoln Riley and @OU_Football 🔥@DindyGabriel is the No. 3 overall player in the country, according to the Top247 😤 pic.twitter.com/EgZ2zmm9GJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 12, 2021

We chronicled the last few months of his recruiting here at Sooners Wire. The five-star defensive tackle is a huge get for Calvin Thibodeaux and a defensive staff that has started collecting talent at every level of the defense.

Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins had this to say about the newest Sooners commitment.

Fires out of his stance with a lethal first step. Constantly in control of his body and doesn’t lose his balance or bearing easily. Understands how to bend and find leverage while crashing gaps. Keeps feet pumping and plays with a steady level of energy. Mauling tackler with the grip strength to corral ball carriers and make stops outside of the the hashes. Wins more times than not with a simple bullrush, but knows how to swim his way past blockers and is equipped with a few different pass-rushing moves. Lightning-quick hands, which were developed during Mixed Martial Arts training as a youngster, might be his best attribute. – Ivins

Gabriel Brownlow Dindy is the No. 15 player on USA TODAY Sports’ Top 100 players in the 2022 class.

He joins fellow top 100 player from the 2022 recruiting cycle Derrick Moore to form a formidable tandem along the Sooners defensive line.

With the commitment of Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, the Oklahoma Sooners now boast the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. Pretty good considering the losses of Jordan Hudson, Talyn Shettron and Luther Burden.

With the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle and the No. 1 class currently in the 2023 cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners are shaping up to stay amongst college football’s best for years to come.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247Sports 5 3 2 1 Rivals 4 39 6 5 ESPN 5 5 2 2 247 Composite 5 10 4 2 USA TODAY Top 100 – 15 – –

Vitals

Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position DT/DE Height 6’3 Weight 285

Recruitment

Offered on June 20th, 2020

Official visit on September 17th, 2021

Offers

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Ohio State

Tennessee

Florida State

Clemson

USC

Florida

USF

LSU

Crystal Ball

No QB safe this season💯 https://t.co/vvBnDV0PDs — Gabriel Dindy (@DindyGabriel) August 22, 2021

