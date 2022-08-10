2022 Fantasy Football Tight End Shuffle Up: Touchdowns should arrive in bunches for Kyle Pitts

The Shuffle Up fantasy series continues. We’ve done the quarterbacks and the running backs; today is the tight ends. Wide receivers will come at the end of the week. The dollar values you'll see below are unscientific in nature but reflect how I see the clusters of talent at the tight end position.

My number is on the left; the number on the right is what the player commanded in the recent Vegas Flex salary cap league, which ran its draft a week ago.

Assume a half-point PPR format as you peruse this list. ("Add" means that player was added post-draft in the Vegas league; "FA" denotes a player who is currently unrostered in that pool.)

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Have some disagreements? Good, that’s why we have a game. I welcome your reasoned disagreement over at Twitter: @scott_pianowski.

The Big Tickets

$24 Travis Kelce ($24)

$22 Mark Andrews ($20)

$19 Kyle Pitts ($20)

$19 George Kittle ($13)

Kelce is still going strong and will surely lead Kansas City in targets, but I’m unlikely to draft him as I generally don’t like my RB or WR builds when I opt for a vanity tight end as early as he goes . . . My colleague Matt Harmon thinks Andrews and Rashod Bateman could command 50 percent of the Baltimore targets, and I don’t think that’s off-base . . . Pitts had a strong rookie year if you don’t obsess over the strange one-touchdown return. He’s a matchup nightmare and more of a jumbo wide receiver than a true tight end; he’s not there to take out the trash. This year, the touchdown column corrects . . . Kittle is in San Francisco to block his tail off, in addition to all the pass-catching. And no fault of his own, he still hasn’t been unlocked in the red zone. I love the real-life player, but likely won’t draft into the fantasy option.

Legitimate Building Blocks

$15 Dalton Schultz ($9)

$14 T.J. Hockenson ($4)

$14 Dallas Goedert ($4)

$12 Darren Waller ($8)

$11 Zach Ertz ($9)

$11 Dawson Knox ($5)

$10 Cole Kmet ($4)

Schultz is in the sweet spot in Dallas, important enough to be a priority but never the No. 1 defensive assignment so long as CeeDee Lamb is heathy. Schultz is a proactive pick for me . . . Be mindful that Goedert’s best 2021 game was a Gardner Minshew start. I’d move him up if the Eagles ever had a reason to use Minshew, likely their best pure passer . . . Waller is likely the No. 3 target in Vegas, because I don’t think the Hunter Renfrow breakout was a fluke. Waller will be slightly overdrafted in many leagues . . . Ertz is in the catch-and-fall part of his career, but Arizona’s odd wide receiver construction basically guarantees he’ll see a bunch of targets again.

Story continues

Zach Ertz could still provide fantasy value as part of the Cardinals' weaponry. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Talk them up, talk them down

$7 Irv Smith Jr. ($2)

$7 Pat Freiermuth ($1)

$5 Hunter Henry ($1)

$5 Mike Gesicki (FA)

$4 David Njoku ($1)

$4 Tyler Higbee (FA)

Smith can’t seem to catch a break, missing last year with a major injury and dealing with the thumb surgery this summer. The Vikings still offer a fun setup for him, with a plus quarterback and what looks like a more aggressive, modern offensive coaching staff . . . Henry got by on touchdown deodorant last year, and never had bankable volume. There are probably five different pass-catchers in the New England offense who could lead the team in receiving yards or touchdowns; that’s a bug, not a feature . . . Gesicki is another pseudo tight-end who’s not noted for his blocking. The new coaching staff will ask him to do a lot more dirty work than before, and obviously Tyreek Hill is around to disrupt the target distribution. I’ve been a Gesicki apologist at times in the past, but not for 2022.

Bargain Bin

$3 Brevin Jordan ($1)

$3 Albert Okwuegbunam ($1)

$3 Noah Fant (FA)

$3 Gerald Everett (FA)

$2 Austin Hooper ($1)

$2 Evan Engram (FA)

$2 Hayden Hurst (FA)

$1 Mo Alie-Cox (FA)

$1 C.J. Uzomah (FA)

$1 Trey McBride (FA)

$1 Jonnu Smith (FA)

$1 Kyle Rudolph (FA)

Hooper is my favorite low-cost option, thinking the Titans need him bad enough that he can recapture the form he showed at the end of his Atlanta days . . . I can also squint and see some Engram interest, as he escapes what was a bad situation in New York (hopefully the Daboll regime fixes some things) and now works for a head coach who likes to throw to the middle of the field, albeit the best coaches generally work talent to scheme, not the other way around.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast