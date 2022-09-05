2022 fantasy football rankings: Running Back
The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few days away, but there’s still time to get those last-minute fantasy football drafts in before the new year kicks off.
Here’s how we rank this year’s top running backs:
1. Jonathan Taylor | Indianapolis Colts
2. Christian McCaffrey | Carolina Panthers
3. Austin Ekeler | Los Angeles Chargers
4. Derrick Henry | Tennessee Titans
5. Dalvin Cook | Minnesota Vikings
6. Najee Harris | Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Saquon Barkley | New York Giants
8. Joe Mixon | Cincinnati Bengals
9. D'Andre Swift | Detroit Lions
10. Javonte Williams | Denver Broncos
11. Aaron Jones | Green Bay Packers
12. Alvin Kamara | New Orleans Saints
13. Leonard Fournette | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. Nick Chubb | Cleveland Browns
15. James Conner | Arizona Cardinals
16. Eli Mitchell | San Francisco 49ers
17. David Montgomery | Chicago Bears
18. Ezekiel Elliott | Dallas Cowboys
19. J.K. Dobbins | Baltimore Ravens
20. Cam Akers | Los Angeles Rams
21. Breece Hall | New York Jets
22. Dameon Pierce | Houston Texans
23. Travis Etienne Jr. | Jacksonville Jaguars
24. A.J. Dillon | Green Bay Packers
25. Chase Edmonds | Miami Dolphins
26. Josh Jacobs | Las Vegas Raiders
27. Miles Sanders | Philadelphia Eagles
28. Clyde Edwards-Helaire | Kansas City Chiefs
29. Rashaad Penny | Seattle Seahawks
30. Rhamondre Stevenson | New England Patriots
