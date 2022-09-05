2022 fantasy football rankings: Running Back

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few days away, but there’s still time to get those last-minute fantasy football drafts in before the new year kicks off.

Here’s how we rank this year’s top running backs:

1. Jonathan Taylor | Indianapolis Colts

2. Christian McCaffrey | Carolina Panthers

3. Austin Ekeler | Los Angeles Chargers

4. Derrick Henry | Tennessee Titans

5. Dalvin Cook | Minnesota Vikings

6. Najee Harris | Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Saquon Barkley | New York Giants

8. Joe Mixon | Cincinnati Bengals

9. D'Andre Swift | Detroit Lions

10. Javonte Williams | Denver Broncos

11. Aaron Jones | Green Bay Packers

12. Alvin Kamara | New Orleans Saints

13. Leonard Fournette | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. Nick Chubb | Cleveland Browns

15. James Conner | Arizona Cardinals

16. Eli Mitchell | San Francisco 49ers

17. David Montgomery | Chicago Bears

18. Ezekiel Elliott | Dallas Cowboys

19. J.K. Dobbins | Baltimore Ravens

20. Cam Akers | Los Angeles Rams

21. Breece Hall | New York Jets

22. Dameon Pierce | Houston Texans

23. Travis Etienne Jr. | Jacksonville Jaguars

24. A.J. Dillon | Green Bay Packers

25. Chase Edmonds | Miami Dolphins

26. Josh Jacobs | Las Vegas Raiders

27. Miles Sanders | Philadelphia Eagles

28. Clyde Edwards-Helaire | Kansas City Chiefs

29. Rashaad Penny | Seattle Seahawks

30. Rhamondre Stevenson | New England Patriots

