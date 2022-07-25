2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results as training camp begins

NBC Sports Washington Staff
·14 min read
In this article:
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NFL training camp has begun, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner.

If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.

Draft order

1. Team Byrum
2. Team Weyrich
3. Team Todd
4. Team Cadeaux
5. Team DePrisco
6. Team Skloff
7. Team Cory
8. Team Mike
9. Team Ethan
10. Team Bijan
11. Team Matt
12. Team Tyler

This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to player per each reception they make during games.

Round 1

1

Team Byrum

Jonathan Taylor
RB, Indianapolis Colts

2

Team Weyrich

Austin Ekeler
RB, Los Angeles Chargers

3

Team Todd

Derrick Henry
RB, Tennessee Titans

4

Team Cadeaux

Christian McCaffrey
RB, Carolina Panthers

5

Team DePrisco

Najee Harris
RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

6

Team Skloff

Dalvin Cook
RB, Minnesota Vikings

7

Team Cory

Ja'Marr Chase
WR, Cincinnati Bengals

8

Team Mike

Cooper Kupp
WR, Los Angeles Rams

9

Team Ethan

Justin Jefferson
WR, Minnesota Vikings

10

Team Bijan

Alvin Kamara
RB, New Orleans Saints

11

Team Matt

Joe Mixon
RB, Cincinnati Bengals

12

Team Tyler

Deebo Samuel
WR, San Francisco 49ers

Analysis: Not a ton of surprise in the first round of this one. Six running backs come off the board in the first six picks, including a bold move by Team Weyrich opting for Austin Ekeler No. 2 overall. Given the PPR format of this league and the 216 receptions for Ekeler over the last three years, it's hard to argue against taking him No. 2 overall.

Round 2

13

Team Tyler

Davante Adams
WR, Las Vegas Raiders

14

Team Matt

D'Andre Swift
RB, Detroit Lions

15

Team Bijan

Aaron Jones
RB, Green Bay Packers

16

Team Ethan

Stefon Diggs
WR, Buffalo Bills

17

Team Mike

James Conner
RB, Arizona Cardinals

18

Team Cory

Saquon Barkley
RB, New York Giants

19

Team Skloff

Nick Chubb
RB, Cleveland Browns

20

Team DePrisco

CeeDee Lamb
WR, Dallas Cowboys

21

Team Cadeaux

Leonard Fournette
RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22

Team Todd

Cordarrelle Patterson
RB, Atlanta Falcons

23

Team Weyrich

Mike Evans
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24

Team Byrum

Javonte Williams
RB, Denver Broncos

Analysis: Only two teams emerged from Round 2 without at least one running back: Team Tyler (who took Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams) and Team Ethan (Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs). Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was Team Todd taking Cordarrelle Patterson at No. 22 overall. Patterson may be 31 years old, but he was the RB9 last season in PPR formats.

Round 3

25

Team Byrum

Keenan Allen
WR, Los Angeles Chargers

26

Team Weyrich

Tee Higgins
WR, Cincinnati Bengals

27

Team Todd

Terry McLaurin
WR, Washington Commanders

28

Team Cadeaux

Tyreek Hill
WR, Miami Dolphins

29

Team DePrisco

David Montgomery
RB, Chicago Bears

30

Team Skloff

Travis Kelce
TE, Kansas City Chiefs

31

Team Cory

A.J. Brown
WR, Philadelphia Eagles

32

Team Mike

Cam Akers
RB, Los Angeles Rams

33

Team Ethan

Mark Andrews
TE, Baltimore Ravens

34

Team Bijan

Jaylen Waddle
WR, Miami Dolphins

35

Team Matt

Michael Pittman Jr.
WR, Indianapolis Colts

36

Team Tyler

Ezekiel Elliott
RB, Dallas Cowboys

Analysis: Team Skloff may have landed a steal in the third round by taking Travis Kelce 30th. He's been one of the top fantasy options at the position for years and now that Tyreek Hill is gone to Miami, Kelce could see the lion's share of targets in the Chiefs' potent passing attack.

Round 4

37

Team Tyler

DJ Moore
WR, Carolina Panthers

38

Team Matt

Mike Williams
WR, Los Angeles Chargers

39

Team Bijan

Breece Hall
RB, New York Jets

40

Team Ethan

Josh Allen
QB, Buffalo Bills

41

Team Mike

Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR, Detroit Lions

42

Team Cory

Patrick Mahomes
QB, Kansas City Chiefs

43

Team Skloff

DK Metcalf
WR, Seattle Seahawks

44

Team DePrisco

Jerry Jeudy
WR, Denver Broncos

45

Team Cadeaux

Diontae Johnson
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

46

Team Todd

J.K. Dobbins
RB, Baltimore Ravens

47

Team Weyrich

Brandin Cooks
WR, Houston Texans

48

Team Byrum

Marquise Brown
WR, Arizona Cardinals

Analysis: The first QB came off the board at No. 40 as Team Ethan nabbed Josh Allen. The biggest takeaway here, though, was nine wide receivers being drafted in this round. That was tied with Round 9 for the most WRs taken of any round in this mock. You may not want to wait for Round 5 to nab that pass-catching star you’ve got your eye on.

Round 5

49

Team Byrum

George Kittle
TE, San Francisco 49ers

50

Team Weyrich

Darnell Mooney
WR, Chicago Bears

51

Team Todd

Chris Godwin
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

52

Team Cadeaux

Kyle Pitts
TE, Atlanta Falcons

53

Team DePrisco

Darren Waller
TE, Las Vegas Raiders

54

Team Skloff

Amari Cooper
WR, Cleveland Browns

55

Team Cory

Dawson Knox
TE, Buffalo Bills

56

Team Mike

Kyler Murray
QB, Arizona Cardinals

57

Team Ethan

Antonio Gibson
RB, Washington Commanders

58

Team Bijan

Michael Thomas
WR, New Orleans Saints

59

Team Matt

Josh Jacobs
RB, Las Vegas Raiders

60

Team Tyler

Courtland Sutton
WR, Denver Broncos

Analysis: Round 5 saw a run of tight ends featuring George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Dawson Knox. Top-end options at tight end run out quick after Knox, so it might be in fantasy owners' best interest to invest in one early.

Round 6

61

Team Tyler

Travis Etienne Jr.
RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

62

Team Matt

Justin Herbert
QB, Los Angeles Chargers

63

Team Bijan

Lamar Jackson
QB, Baltimore Ravens

64

Team Ethan

Elijah Mitchell
RB, San Francisco 49ers

65

Team Mike

Hunter Renfrow
WR, Las Vegas Raiders

66

Team Cory

AJ Dillon
RB, Green Bay Packers

67

Team Skloff

Joe Burrow
QB, Cincinnati Bengals

68

Team DePrisco

Aaron Rodgers
QB, Green Bay Packers

69

Team Cadeaux

Allen Robinson II
WR, Los Angeles Rams

70

Team Todd

Dak Prescott
QB, Dallas Cowboys

71

Team Weyrich

Devin Singletary
RB, Buffalo Bills

72

Team Byrum

Adam Thielen
WR, Minnesota Vikings

Analysis: Here come the QBs. Team Matt kicked off a run of five signal callers in nine picks as nearly half the league locked in its starter at fantasy football’s highest-scoring position. Including the three QBs drafted earlier, only four teams still had yet to draft one by the end of Round 6. This is where you’ll have to decide whether it’s a wave worth jumping on.

Round 7

73

Team Byrum

Tom Brady
QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

74

Team Weyrich

Dalton Schultz
TE, Dallas Cowboys

75

Team Todd

T.J. Hockenson
TE, Detroit Lions

76

Team Cadeaux

Jalen Hurts
QB, Philadelphia Eagles

77

Team DePrisco

DeVonta Smith
WR, Philadelphia Eagles

78

Team Skloff

Miles Sanders
RB, Philadelphia Eagles

79

Team Cory

Chris Olave
WR, New Orleans Saints

80

Team Mike

Dallas Goedert
TE, Philadelphia Eagles

81

Team Ethan

Elijah Moore
WR, New York Jets

82

Team Bijan

Zach Ertz
TE, Arizona Cardinals

83

Team Matt

JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR, Kansas City Chiefs

84

Team Tyler

Matthew Stafford
QB, Los Angeles Rams

Analysis: A bunch of Eagles came off the board in Round 7, headlined by QB Jalen Hurts and second-year receiver DeVonta Smith. After trading for AJ Brown on draft night, the Eagles figure to field a bunch of viable fantasy players this season.

Round 8

85

Team Tyler

Tony Pollard
RB, Dallas Cowboys

86

Team Matt

Rashod Bateman
WR, Baltimore Ravens

87

Team Bijan

Drake London
WR, Atlanta Falcons

88

Team Ethan

Damien Harris
RB, New England Patriots

89

Team Mike

Kareem Hunt
RB, Cleveland Browns

90

Team Cory

Chase Edmonds
RB, Miami Dolphins

91

Team Skloff

Gabriel Davis
WR, Buffalo Bills

92

Team DePrisco

Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB, Kansas City Chiefs

93

Team Cadeaux

Christian Kirk
WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

94

Team Todd

Melvin Gordon III
RB, Denver Broncos

95

Team Weyrich

Russell Wilson
QB, Denver Broncos

96

Team Byrum

DeAndre Hopkins
WR, Arizona Cardinals

Analysis: Breece Hall was the first rookie taken back in Round 4, but this mock saw a drought of first-year players ended here with Team Bijan’s pick of Drake London at 87th overall. This is about where teams start filling in their benches, and there were good value picks to be had with players such as Kareem Hunt (Team Mike) and Gabriel Davis (Team Skloff) falling well below their ADPs.

Editor’s Note: Get an edge on draft day with our 2022 Football Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld that’s packed with hundreds of player profiles, expert rankings, projections, mock drafts, sleepers, busts and much more. And don't forget to use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to gain access to it all for just $5 for the first month. Click here to learn more!

Round 9

97

Team Byrum

Michael Carter
RB, New York Jets

98

Team Weyrich

Chase Claypool
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

99

Team Todd

Brandon Aiyuk
WR, San Francisco 49ers

100

Team Cadeaux

Tyler Lockett
WR, Seattle Seahawks

101

Team DePrisco

Treylon Burks
WR, Tennessee Titans

102

Team Skloff

Kadarius Toney
WR, New York Giants

103

Team Cory

Skyy Moore
WR, Kansas City Chiefs

104

Team Mike

Garrett Wilson
WR, New York Jets

105

Team Ethan

Robert Woods
WR, Tennessee Titans

106

Team Bijan

Ronald Jones II
RB, Kansas City Chiefs

107

Team Matt

Pat Freiermuth
TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

108

Team Tyler

Hunter Henry
TE, New England Patriots

Analysis: A trio of rookie receivers highlighted Round 9. Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks could be in line for big rookie seasons as featured options in their respective offenses. And 2021 saw several rookie receivers make an impact in fantasy, from JaMarr Chase to Amon-Ra St. Brown, so why not take a late-round swing on a rookie pass-catcher?

Round 10

109

Team Tyler

Allen Lazard
WR, Green Bay Packers

110

Team Matt

Rhamondre Stevenson
RB, New England Patriots

111

Team Bijan

Jarvis Landry
WR, New Orleans Saints

112

Team Ethan

Rashaad Penny
RB, Seattle Seahawks

113

Team Mike

Mike Gesicki
TE, Miami Dolphins

114

Team Cory

Matt Ryan
QB, Indianapolis Colts

115

Team Skloff

Tyler Boyd
WR, Cincinnati Bengals

116

Team DePrisco

Derek Carr
QB, Las Vegas Raiders

117

Team Cadeaux

James Cook
RB, Buffalo Bills

118

Team Todd

Jakobi Meyers
WR, New England Patriots

119

Team Weyrich

Kenny Golladay
WR, New York Giants

120

Team Byrum

Nyheim Hines
RB, Indianapolis Colts

Analysis: It’s Round 10, so time to start scooping up lottery tickets. Allen Lazard (Team Tyler) could be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver this year. Rhamondre Stevenson (Team Matt) has the talent to emerge as the top RB in the New England offense. Derek Carr (Team DePrisco) has some shiny new weapons and Josh McDaniels calling the shots. Leagues are won with these types of picks.

Round 11

121

Team Byrum

Jahan Dotson
WR, Washington Commanders

122

Team Weyrich

James Robinson
RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

123

Team Todd

Justin Tucker
K, Baltimore Ravens

124

Team Cadeaux

Trey Lance
QB, San Francisco 49ers

125

Team DePrisco

Saints D/ST
D/ST, New Orleans Saints

126

Team Skloff

Khalil Herbert
RB, Chicago Bears

127

Team Cory

Bills D/ST
D/ST, Buffalo Bills

128

Team Mike

Zach Wilson
QB, New York Jets

129

Team Ethan

Christian Watson
WR, Green Bay Packers

130

Team Bijan

Rams D/ST
D/ST, Los Angeles Rams

131

Team Matt

Russell Gage
WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

132

Team Tyler

Alexander Mattison
RB, Minnesota Vikings

Analysis: The first defense was selected in Round 11, with Team DePrisco selecting the Saints at No. 125. There isn't a clear choice this year if you're looking for the best defense in the league, but New Orleans is a good bet. They were stingy in 2021, retained most of their depth on defense, added Tyrann Mathieu and last year's defensive coordinator (Dennis Allen) is the new head coach.

Round 12

133

Team Tyler

Buccaneers D/ST
D/ST, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134

Team Matt

J.D. McKissic
RB, Washington Commanders

135

Team Bijan

Raheem Mostert
RB, Miami Dolphins

136

Team Ethan

Packers D/ST
D/ST, Green Bay Packers

137

Team Mike

Ravens D/ST
D/ST, Baltimore Ravens

138

Team Cory

Graham Gano
K, New York Giants

139

Team Skloff

Chargers D/ST
D/ST, Los Angeles Chargers

140

Team DePrisco

Darrell Henderson Jr.
RB, Los Angeles Rams

141

Team Cadeaux

DeVante Parker
WR, New England Patriots

142

Team Todd

Cowboys D/ST
D/ST, Dallas Cowboys

143

Team Weyrich

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR, Kansas City Chiefs

144

Team Byrum

49ers D/ST
D/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Analysis: Half the league decided to nab a defense in Round 12, leaving only a handful of teams left in the position of having to play the waiver wire game early on in the season. The best value here might have come in the WR picks of Devante Parker (Team Cadeaux) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Team Weyrich), both of whom will hope to play prominent roles in new offenses.

Round 13

145

Team Byrum

Trevor Lawrence
QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

146

Team Weyrich

Ken Walker III
RB, Seattle Seahawks

147

Team Todd

Gus Edwards
RB, Baltimore Ravens

148

Team Cadeaux

Marlon Mack
RB, Houston Texans

149

Team DePrisco

Noah Fant
TE, Seattle Seahawks

150

Team Skloff

Robert Tonyan
TE, Green Bay Packers

151

Team Cory

Daniel Bellinger
TE, New York Giants

152

Team Mike

Matt Gay
K, Los Angeles Rams

153

Team Ethan

Evan McPherson
K, Cincinnati Bengals

154

Team Bijan

Daniel Carlson
K, Las Vegas Raiders

155

Team Matt

David Njoku
TE, Cleveland Browns

156

Team Tyler

Harrison Butker
K, Kansas City Chiefs

Analysis: Depth pieces at the core positions and kickers are what you'll start to see more of in the last four rounds. Anyone expected to make a serious impact this season has already been taken at this stage.

Round 14

157

Team Tyler

Cole Kmet
TE, Chicago Bears

158

Team Matt

Jameson Williams
WR, Detroit Lions

159

Team Bijan

Kirk Cousins
QB, Minnesota Vikings

160

Team Ethan

Irv Smith Jr.
TE, Minnesota Vikings

161

Team Mike

Dameon Pierce
RB, Houston Texans

162

Team Cory

Corey Davis
WR, New York Jets

163

Team Skloff

Brandon McManus
K, Denver Broncos

164

Team DePrisco

Nick Folk
K, New England Patriots

165

Team Cadeaux

Commanders D/ST
D/ST, Washington Commanders

166

Team Todd

Mecole Hardman
WR, Kansas City Chiefs

167

Team Weyrich

Tim Patrick
WR, Denver Broncos

168

Team Byrum

Tyler Bass
K, Buffalo Bills

Analysis: Would it surprise you to learn Nick Folk was the second highest-scoring kicker in fantasy last season? He was the eighth kicker to be drafted in this mock, which could be some sneaky good value for Team DePrisco. The same could be said for Kirk Cousins (Team Bijan), who finished just outside the top 10 among fantasy QBs in 2021 but was the 18th drafted signal caller.

Round 15

169

Team Byrum

Michael Gallup
WR, Dallas Cowboys

170

Team Weyrich

Browns D/ST
D/ST, Cleveland Browns

171

Team Todd

Robbie Anderson
WR, Carolina Panthers

172

Team Cadeaux

Matt Prater
K, Arizona Cardinals

173

Team DePrisco

Rondale Moore
WR, Arizona Cardinals

174

Team Skloff

Alec Pierce
WR, Indianapolis Colts

175

Team Cory

Curtis Samuel
WR, Washington Commanders

176

Team Mike

George Pickens
WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

177

Team Ethan

Tua Tagovailoa
QB, Miami Dolphins

178

Team Bijan

Tyler Higbee
TE, Los Angeles Rams

179

Team Matt

Broncos D/ST
D/ST, Denver Broncos

180

Team Tyler

Justin Fields
QB, Chicago Bears

Analysis: A few potential sleepers came off the board in the penultimate round of the draft. Curtis Samuel, George Pickens, Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa all have a lot of talent and if things break right could be starters by the end of the year.

Round 16

181

Team Tyler

DJ Chark
WR, Detroit Lions

182

Team Matt

Jake Elliott
K, Philadelphia Eagles

183

Team Bijan

Marvin Jones Jr.
WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

184

Team Ethan

Jamison Crowder
WR, Buffalo Bills

185

Team Mike

Brian Robinson Jr.
RB, Washington Commanders

186

Team Cory

Evan Engram
TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

187

Team Skloff

Jerick McKinnon
RB, Kansas City Chiefs

188

Team DePrisco

Dontrell Hilliard
RB, Tennessee Titans

189

Team Cadeaux

Joshua Palmer
WR, Los Angeles Chargers

190

Team Todd

Colts D/ST
D/ST, Indianapolis Colts

191

Team Weyrich

Ryan Succop
K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

192

Team Byrum

Jamaal Williams
RB, Detroit Lions

Analysis: With Team Matt and Team Weyrich representing the only teams that waited until the final round to draft kickers, the rest of the league rounded out their benches with some upside picks such as DJ Chark (Team Tyler), Jamison Crowder (Team Ethan), Brian Robinson Jr. (Team Mike) and Joshua Palmer (Team Cadeaux). Jamaal Williams (Team Byrum) is Mr. Irrelevant.

