2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results as training camp begins

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results

NFL training camp has begun, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner.

If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.

Draft order

1. Team Byrum

2. Team Weyrich

3. Team Todd

4. Team Cadeaux

5. Team DePrisco

6. Team Skloff

7. Team Cory

8. Team Mike

9. Team Ethan

10. Team Bijan

11. Team Matt

12. Team Tyler

This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to player per each reception they make during games.

Round 1

Analysis: Not a ton of surprise in the first round of this one. Six running backs come off the board in the first six picks, including a bold move by Team Weyrich opting for Austin Ekeler No. 2 overall. Given the PPR format of this league and the 216 receptions for Ekeler over the last three years, it's hard to argue against taking him No. 2 overall.

Round 2

Analysis: Only two teams emerged from Round 2 without at least one running back: Team Tyler (who took Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams) and Team Ethan (Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs). Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was Team Todd taking Cordarrelle Patterson at No. 22 overall. Patterson may be 31 years old, but he was the RB9 last season in PPR formats.

Round 3

25 Team Byrum Keenan Allen

WR, Los Angeles Chargers 26 Team Weyrich Tee Higgins

WR, Cincinnati Bengals 27 Team Todd Terry McLaurin

WR, Washington Commanders 28 Team Cadeaux Tyreek Hill

WR, Miami Dolphins 29 Team DePrisco David Montgomery

RB, Chicago Bears 30 Team Skloff Travis Kelce

TE, Kansas City Chiefs 31 Team Cory A.J. Brown

WR, Philadelphia Eagles 32 Team Mike Cam Akers

RB, Los Angeles Rams 33 Team Ethan Mark Andrews

TE, Baltimore Ravens 34 Team Bijan Jaylen Waddle

WR, Miami Dolphins 35 Team Matt Michael Pittman Jr.

WR, Indianapolis Colts 36 Team Tyler Ezekiel Elliott

RB, Dallas Cowboys

Analysis: Team Skloff may have landed a steal in the third round by taking Travis Kelce 30th. He's been one of the top fantasy options at the position for years and now that Tyreek Hill is gone to Miami, Kelce could see the lion's share of targets in the Chiefs' potent passing attack.

Round 4

37 Team Tyler DJ Moore

WR, Carolina Panthers 38 Team Matt Mike Williams

WR, Los Angeles Chargers 39 Team Bijan Breece Hall

RB, New York Jets 40 Team Ethan Josh Allen

QB, Buffalo Bills 41 Team Mike Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR, Detroit Lions 42 Team Cory Patrick Mahomes

QB, Kansas City Chiefs 43 Team Skloff DK Metcalf

WR, Seattle Seahawks 44 Team DePrisco Jerry Jeudy

WR, Denver Broncos 45 Team Cadeaux Diontae Johnson

WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 46 Team Todd J.K. Dobbins

RB, Baltimore Ravens 47 Team Weyrich Brandin Cooks

WR, Houston Texans 48 Team Byrum Marquise Brown

WR, Arizona Cardinals

Analysis: The first QB came off the board at No. 40 as Team Ethan nabbed Josh Allen. The biggest takeaway here, though, was nine wide receivers being drafted in this round. That was tied with Round 9 for the most WRs taken of any round in this mock. You may not want to wait for Round 5 to nab that pass-catching star you’ve got your eye on.

Round 5

49 Team Byrum George Kittle

TE, San Francisco 49ers 50 Team Weyrich Darnell Mooney

WR, Chicago Bears 51 Team Todd Chris Godwin

WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 52 Team Cadeaux Kyle Pitts

TE, Atlanta Falcons 53 Team DePrisco Darren Waller

TE, Las Vegas Raiders 54 Team Skloff Amari Cooper

WR, Cleveland Browns 55 Team Cory Dawson Knox

TE, Buffalo Bills 56 Team Mike Kyler Murray

QB, Arizona Cardinals 57 Team Ethan Antonio Gibson

RB, Washington Commanders 58 Team Bijan Michael Thomas

WR, New Orleans Saints 59 Team Matt Josh Jacobs

RB, Las Vegas Raiders 60 Team Tyler Courtland Sutton

WR, Denver Broncos

Analysis: Round 5 saw a run of tight ends featuring George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Dawson Knox. Top-end options at tight end run out quick after Knox, so it might be in fantasy owners' best interest to invest in one early.

Round 6

61 Team Tyler Travis Etienne Jr.

RB, Jacksonville Jaguars 62 Team Matt Justin Herbert

QB, Los Angeles Chargers 63 Team Bijan Lamar Jackson

QB, Baltimore Ravens 64 Team Ethan Elijah Mitchell

RB, San Francisco 49ers 65 Team Mike Hunter Renfrow

WR, Las Vegas Raiders 66 Team Cory AJ Dillon

RB, Green Bay Packers 67 Team Skloff Joe Burrow

QB, Cincinnati Bengals 68 Team DePrisco Aaron Rodgers

QB, Green Bay Packers 69 Team Cadeaux Allen Robinson II

WR, Los Angeles Rams 70 Team Todd Dak Prescott

QB, Dallas Cowboys 71 Team Weyrich Devin Singletary

RB, Buffalo Bills 72 Team Byrum Adam Thielen

WR, Minnesota Vikings

Analysis: Here come the QBs. Team Matt kicked off a run of five signal callers in nine picks as nearly half the league locked in its starter at fantasy football’s highest-scoring position. Including the three QBs drafted earlier, only four teams still had yet to draft one by the end of Round 6. This is where you’ll have to decide whether it’s a wave worth jumping on.

Round 7

73 Team Byrum Tom Brady

QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 74 Team Weyrich Dalton Schultz

TE, Dallas Cowboys 75 Team Todd T.J. Hockenson

TE, Detroit Lions 76 Team Cadeaux Jalen Hurts

QB, Philadelphia Eagles 77 Team DePrisco DeVonta Smith

WR, Philadelphia Eagles 78 Team Skloff Miles Sanders

RB, Philadelphia Eagles 79 Team Cory Chris Olave

WR, New Orleans Saints 80 Team Mike Dallas Goedert

TE, Philadelphia Eagles 81 Team Ethan Elijah Moore

WR, New York Jets 82 Team Bijan Zach Ertz

TE, Arizona Cardinals 83 Team Matt JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR, Kansas City Chiefs 84 Team Tyler Matthew Stafford

QB, Los Angeles Rams

Analysis: A bunch of Eagles came off the board in Round 7, headlined by QB Jalen Hurts and second-year receiver DeVonta Smith. After trading for AJ Brown on draft night, the Eagles figure to field a bunch of viable fantasy players this season.

Round 8

85 Team Tyler Tony Pollard

RB, Dallas Cowboys 86 Team Matt Rashod Bateman

WR, Baltimore Ravens 87 Team Bijan Drake London

WR, Atlanta Falcons 88 Team Ethan Damien Harris

RB, New England Patriots 89 Team Mike Kareem Hunt

RB, Cleveland Browns 90 Team Cory Chase Edmonds

RB, Miami Dolphins 91 Team Skloff Gabriel Davis

WR, Buffalo Bills 92 Team DePrisco Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB, Kansas City Chiefs 93 Team Cadeaux Christian Kirk

WR, Jacksonville Jaguars 94 Team Todd Melvin Gordon III

RB, Denver Broncos 95 Team Weyrich Russell Wilson

QB, Denver Broncos 96 Team Byrum DeAndre Hopkins

WR, Arizona Cardinals

Analysis: Breece Hall was the first rookie taken back in Round 4, but this mock saw a drought of first-year players ended here with Team Bijan’s pick of Drake London at 87th overall. This is about where teams start filling in their benches, and there were good value picks to be had with players such as Kareem Hunt (Team Mike) and Gabriel Davis (Team Skloff) falling well below their ADPs.

Round 9

97 Team Byrum Michael Carter

RB, New York Jets 98 Team Weyrich Chase Claypool

WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 99 Team Todd Brandon Aiyuk

WR, San Francisco 49ers 100 Team Cadeaux Tyler Lockett

WR, Seattle Seahawks 101 Team DePrisco Treylon Burks

WR, Tennessee Titans 102 Team Skloff Kadarius Toney

WR, New York Giants 103 Team Cory Skyy Moore

WR, Kansas City Chiefs 104 Team Mike Garrett Wilson

WR, New York Jets 105 Team Ethan Robert Woods

WR, Tennessee Titans 106 Team Bijan Ronald Jones II

RB, Kansas City Chiefs 107 Team Matt Pat Freiermuth

TE, Pittsburgh Steelers 108 Team Tyler Hunter Henry

TE, New England Patriots

Analysis: A trio of rookie receivers highlighted Round 9. Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks could be in line for big rookie seasons as featured options in their respective offenses. And 2021 saw several rookie receivers make an impact in fantasy, from JaMarr Chase to Amon-Ra St. Brown, so why not take a late-round swing on a rookie pass-catcher?

Round 10

109 Team Tyler Allen Lazard

WR, Green Bay Packers 110 Team Matt Rhamondre Stevenson

RB, New England Patriots 111 Team Bijan Jarvis Landry

WR, New Orleans Saints 112 Team Ethan Rashaad Penny

RB, Seattle Seahawks 113 Team Mike Mike Gesicki

TE, Miami Dolphins 114 Team Cory Matt Ryan

QB, Indianapolis Colts 115 Team Skloff Tyler Boyd

WR, Cincinnati Bengals 116 Team DePrisco Derek Carr

QB, Las Vegas Raiders 117 Team Cadeaux James Cook

RB, Buffalo Bills 118 Team Todd Jakobi Meyers

WR, New England Patriots 119 Team Weyrich Kenny Golladay

WR, New York Giants 120 Team Byrum Nyheim Hines

RB, Indianapolis Colts

Analysis: It’s Round 10, so time to start scooping up lottery tickets. Allen Lazard (Team Tyler) could be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver this year. Rhamondre Stevenson (Team Matt) has the talent to emerge as the top RB in the New England offense. Derek Carr (Team DePrisco) has some shiny new weapons and Josh McDaniels calling the shots. Leagues are won with these types of picks.

Round 11

121 Team Byrum Jahan Dotson

WR, Washington Commanders 122 Team Weyrich James Robinson

RB, Jacksonville Jaguars 123 Team Todd Justin Tucker

K, Baltimore Ravens 124 Team Cadeaux Trey Lance

QB, San Francisco 49ers 125 Team DePrisco Saints D/ST

D/ST, New Orleans Saints 126 Team Skloff Khalil Herbert

RB, Chicago Bears 127 Team Cory Bills D/ST

D/ST, Buffalo Bills 128 Team Mike Zach Wilson

QB, New York Jets 129 Team Ethan Christian Watson

WR, Green Bay Packers 130 Team Bijan Rams D/ST

D/ST, Los Angeles Rams 131 Team Matt Russell Gage

WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 132 Team Tyler Alexander Mattison

RB, Minnesota Vikings

Analysis: The first defense was selected in Round 11, with Team DePrisco selecting the Saints at No. 125. There isn't a clear choice this year if you're looking for the best defense in the league, but New Orleans is a good bet. They were stingy in 2021, retained most of their depth on defense, added Tyrann Mathieu and last year's defensive coordinator (Dennis Allen) is the new head coach.

Round 12

133 Team Tyler Buccaneers D/ST

D/ST, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 134 Team Matt J.D. McKissic

RB, Washington Commanders 135 Team Bijan Raheem Mostert

RB, Miami Dolphins 136 Team Ethan Packers D/ST

D/ST, Green Bay Packers 137 Team Mike Ravens D/ST

D/ST, Baltimore Ravens 138 Team Cory Graham Gano

K, New York Giants 139 Team Skloff Chargers D/ST

D/ST, Los Angeles Chargers 140 Team DePrisco Darrell Henderson Jr.

RB, Los Angeles Rams 141 Team Cadeaux DeVante Parker

WR, New England Patriots 142 Team Todd Cowboys D/ST

D/ST, Dallas Cowboys 143 Team Weyrich Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR, Kansas City Chiefs 144 Team Byrum 49ers D/ST

D/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Analysis: Half the league decided to nab a defense in Round 12, leaving only a handful of teams left in the position of having to play the waiver wire game early on in the season. The best value here might have come in the WR picks of Devante Parker (Team Cadeaux) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Team Weyrich), both of whom will hope to play prominent roles in new offenses.

Round 13

145 Team Byrum Trevor Lawrence

QB, Jacksonville Jaguars 146 Team Weyrich Ken Walker III

RB, Seattle Seahawks 147 Team Todd Gus Edwards

RB, Baltimore Ravens 148 Team Cadeaux Marlon Mack

RB, Houston Texans 149 Team DePrisco Noah Fant

TE, Seattle Seahawks 150 Team Skloff Robert Tonyan

TE, Green Bay Packers 151 Team Cory Daniel Bellinger

TE, New York Giants 152 Team Mike Matt Gay

K, Los Angeles Rams 153 Team Ethan Evan McPherson

K, Cincinnati Bengals 154 Team Bijan Daniel Carlson

K, Las Vegas Raiders 155 Team Matt David Njoku

TE, Cleveland Browns 156 Team Tyler Harrison Butker

K, Kansas City Chiefs

Analysis: Depth pieces at the core positions and kickers are what you'll start to see more of in the last four rounds. Anyone expected to make a serious impact this season has already been taken at this stage.

Round 14

157 Team Tyler Cole Kmet

TE, Chicago Bears 158 Team Matt Jameson Williams

WR, Detroit Lions 159 Team Bijan Kirk Cousins

QB, Minnesota Vikings 160 Team Ethan Irv Smith Jr.

TE, Minnesota Vikings 161 Team Mike Dameon Pierce

RB, Houston Texans 162 Team Cory Corey Davis

WR, New York Jets 163 Team Skloff Brandon McManus

K, Denver Broncos 164 Team DePrisco Nick Folk

K, New England Patriots 165 Team Cadeaux Commanders D/ST

D/ST, Washington Commanders 166 Team Todd Mecole Hardman

WR, Kansas City Chiefs 167 Team Weyrich Tim Patrick

WR, Denver Broncos 168 Team Byrum Tyler Bass

K, Buffalo Bills

Analysis: Would it surprise you to learn Nick Folk was the second highest-scoring kicker in fantasy last season? He was the eighth kicker to be drafted in this mock, which could be some sneaky good value for Team DePrisco. The same could be said for Kirk Cousins (Team Bijan), who finished just outside the top 10 among fantasy QBs in 2021 but was the 18th drafted signal caller.

Round 15

169 Team Byrum Michael Gallup

WR, Dallas Cowboys 170 Team Weyrich Browns D/ST

D/ST, Cleveland Browns 171 Team Todd Robbie Anderson

WR, Carolina Panthers 172 Team Cadeaux Matt Prater

K, Arizona Cardinals 173 Team DePrisco Rondale Moore

WR, Arizona Cardinals 174 Team Skloff Alec Pierce

WR, Indianapolis Colts 175 Team Cory Curtis Samuel

WR, Washington Commanders 176 Team Mike George Pickens

WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 177 Team Ethan Tua Tagovailoa

QB, Miami Dolphins 178 Team Bijan Tyler Higbee

TE, Los Angeles Rams 179 Team Matt Broncos D/ST

D/ST, Denver Broncos 180 Team Tyler Justin Fields

QB, Chicago Bears

Analysis: A few potential sleepers came off the board in the penultimate round of the draft. Curtis Samuel, George Pickens, Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa all have a lot of talent and if things break right could be starters by the end of the year.

Round 16

181 Team Tyler DJ Chark

WR, Detroit Lions 182 Team Matt Jake Elliott

K, Philadelphia Eagles 183 Team Bijan Marvin Jones Jr.

WR, Jacksonville Jaguars 184 Team Ethan Jamison Crowder

WR, Buffalo Bills 185 Team Mike Brian Robinson Jr.

RB, Washington Commanders 186 Team Cory Evan Engram

TE, Jacksonville Jaguars 187 Team Skloff Jerick McKinnon

RB, Kansas City Chiefs 188 Team DePrisco Dontrell Hilliard

RB, Tennessee Titans 189 Team Cadeaux Joshua Palmer

WR, Los Angeles Chargers 190 Team Todd Colts D/ST

D/ST, Indianapolis Colts 191 Team Weyrich Ryan Succop

K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 192 Team Byrum Jamaal Williams

RB, Detroit Lions

Analysis: With Team Matt and Team Weyrich representing the only teams that waited until the final round to draft kickers, the rest of the league rounded out their benches with some upside picks such as DJ Chark (Team Tyler), Jamison Crowder (Team Ethan), Brian Robinson Jr. (Team Mike) and Joshua Palmer (Team Cadeaux). Jamaal Williams (Team Byrum) is Mr. Irrelevant.