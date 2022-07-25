2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results as training camp begins
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
NFL training camp has begun, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner.
If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
Draft order
1. Team Byrum
2. Team Weyrich
3. Team Todd
4. Team Cadeaux
5. Team DePrisco
6. Team Skloff
7. Team Cory
8. Team Mike
9. Team Ethan
10. Team Bijan
11. Team Matt
12. Team Tyler
This is a mock draft for a PPR league, giving one point to player per each reception they make during games.
Round 1
1
Team Byrum
2
Team Weyrich
3
Team Todd
4
Team Cadeaux
5
Team DePrisco
6
Team Skloff
7
Team Cory
Ja'Marr Chase
8
Team Mike
9
Team Ethan
Justin Jefferson
10
Team Bijan
11
Team Matt
Joe Mixon
12
Team Tyler
Analysis: Not a ton of surprise in the first round of this one. Six running backs come off the board in the first six picks, including a bold move by Team Weyrich opting for Austin Ekeler No. 2 overall. Given the PPR format of this league and the 216 receptions for Ekeler over the last three years, it's hard to argue against taking him No. 2 overall.
Round 2
13
Team Tyler
14
Team Matt
D'Andre Swift
15
Team Bijan
16
Team Ethan
17
Team Mike
18
Team Cory
19
Team Skloff
20
Team DePrisco
21
Team Cadeaux
22
Team Todd
23
Team Weyrich
Mike Evans
24
Team Byrum
Analysis: Only two teams emerged from Round 2 without at least one running back: Team Tyler (who took Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams) and Team Ethan (Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs). Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was Team Todd taking Cordarrelle Patterson at No. 22 overall. Patterson may be 31 years old, but he was the RB9 last season in PPR formats.
Round 3
25
Team Byrum
Keenan Allen
26
Team Weyrich
Tee Higgins
27
Team Todd
Terry McLaurin
28
Team Cadeaux
Tyreek Hill
29
Team DePrisco
David Montgomery
30
Team Skloff
Travis Kelce
31
Team Cory
A.J. Brown
32
Team Mike
Cam Akers
33
Team Ethan
Mark Andrews
34
Team Bijan
Jaylen Waddle
35
Team Matt
Michael Pittman Jr.
36
Team Tyler
Ezekiel Elliott
Analysis: Team Skloff may have landed a steal in the third round by taking Travis Kelce 30th. He's been one of the top fantasy options at the position for years and now that Tyreek Hill is gone to Miami, Kelce could see the lion's share of targets in the Chiefs' potent passing attack.
Round 4
37
Team Tyler
DJ Moore
38
Team Matt
Mike Williams
39
Team Bijan
Breece Hall
40
Team Ethan
Josh Allen
41
Team Mike
Amon-Ra St. Brown
42
Team Cory
Patrick Mahomes
43
Team Skloff
DK Metcalf
44
Team DePrisco
Jerry Jeudy
45
Team Cadeaux
Diontae Johnson
46
Team Todd
J.K. Dobbins
47
Team Weyrich
Brandin Cooks
48
Team Byrum
Marquise Brown
Analysis: The first QB came off the board at No. 40 as Team Ethan nabbed Josh Allen. The biggest takeaway here, though, was nine wide receivers being drafted in this round. That was tied with Round 9 for the most WRs taken of any round in this mock. You may not want to wait for Round 5 to nab that pass-catching star you’ve got your eye on.
Round 5
49
Team Byrum
George Kittle
50
Team Weyrich
Darnell Mooney
51
Team Todd
Chris Godwin
52
Team Cadeaux
Kyle Pitts
53
Team DePrisco
Darren Waller
54
Team Skloff
Amari Cooper
55
Team Cory
Dawson Knox
56
Team Mike
Kyler Murray
57
Team Ethan
Antonio Gibson
58
Team Bijan
Michael Thomas
59
Team Matt
Josh Jacobs
60
Team Tyler
Courtland Sutton
Analysis: Round 5 saw a run of tight ends featuring George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Dawson Knox. Top-end options at tight end run out quick after Knox, so it might be in fantasy owners' best interest to invest in one early.
Round 6
61
Team Tyler
Travis Etienne Jr.
62
Team Matt
Justin Herbert
63
Team Bijan
Lamar Jackson
64
Team Ethan
Elijah Mitchell
65
Team Mike
Hunter Renfrow
66
Team Cory
AJ Dillon
67
Team Skloff
Joe Burrow
68
Team DePrisco
Aaron Rodgers
69
Team Cadeaux
Allen Robinson II
70
Team Todd
Dak Prescott
71
Team Weyrich
Devin Singletary
72
Team Byrum
Adam Thielen
Analysis: Here come the QBs. Team Matt kicked off a run of five signal callers in nine picks as nearly half the league locked in its starter at fantasy football’s highest-scoring position. Including the three QBs drafted earlier, only four teams still had yet to draft one by the end of Round 6. This is where you’ll have to decide whether it’s a wave worth jumping on.
Round 7
73
Team Byrum
Tom Brady
74
Team Weyrich
Dalton Schultz
75
Team Todd
T.J. Hockenson
76
Team Cadeaux
Jalen Hurts
77
Team DePrisco
DeVonta Smith
78
Team Skloff
Miles Sanders
79
Team Cory
Chris Olave
80
Team Mike
Dallas Goedert
81
Team Ethan
Elijah Moore
82
Team Bijan
Zach Ertz
83
Team Matt
JuJu Smith-Schuster
84
Team Tyler
Matthew Stafford
Analysis: A bunch of Eagles came off the board in Round 7, headlined by QB Jalen Hurts and second-year receiver DeVonta Smith. After trading for AJ Brown on draft night, the Eagles figure to field a bunch of viable fantasy players this season.
Round 8
85
Team Tyler
Tony Pollard
86
Team Matt
Rashod Bateman
87
Team Bijan
Drake London
88
Team Ethan
Damien Harris
89
Team Mike
Kareem Hunt
90
Team Cory
Chase Edmonds
91
Team Skloff
Gabriel Davis
92
Team DePrisco
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
93
Team Cadeaux
Christian Kirk
94
Team Todd
Melvin Gordon III
95
Team Weyrich
Russell Wilson
96
Team Byrum
DeAndre Hopkins
Analysis: Breece Hall was the first rookie taken back in Round 4, but this mock saw a drought of first-year players ended here with Team Bijan’s pick of Drake London at 87th overall. This is about where teams start filling in their benches, and there were good value picks to be had with players such as Kareem Hunt (Team Mike) and Gabriel Davis (Team Skloff) falling well below their ADPs.
Editor’s Note: Get an edge on draft day with our 2022 Football Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld that’s packed with hundreds of player profiles, expert rankings, projections, mock drafts, sleepers, busts and much more. And don't forget to use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to gain access to it all for just $5 for the first month. Click here to learn more!
Round 9
97
Team Byrum
Michael Carter
98
Team Weyrich
Chase Claypool
99
Team Todd
Brandon Aiyuk
100
Team Cadeaux
Tyler Lockett
101
Team DePrisco
Treylon Burks
102
Team Skloff
Kadarius Toney
103
Team Cory
Skyy Moore
104
Team Mike
Garrett Wilson
105
Team Ethan
Robert Woods
106
Team Bijan
Ronald Jones II
107
Team Matt
Pat Freiermuth
108
Team Tyler
Hunter Henry
Analysis: A trio of rookie receivers highlighted Round 9. Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks could be in line for big rookie seasons as featured options in their respective offenses. And 2021 saw several rookie receivers make an impact in fantasy, from JaMarr Chase to Amon-Ra St. Brown, so why not take a late-round swing on a rookie pass-catcher?
Round 10
109
Team Tyler
Allen Lazard
110
Team Matt
Rhamondre Stevenson
111
Team Bijan
Jarvis Landry
112
Team Ethan
Rashaad Penny
113
Team Mike
Mike Gesicki
114
Team Cory
Matt Ryan
115
Team Skloff
Tyler Boyd
116
Team DePrisco
Derek Carr
117
Team Cadeaux
James Cook
118
Team Todd
Jakobi Meyers
119
Team Weyrich
Kenny Golladay
120
Team Byrum
Nyheim Hines
Analysis: It’s Round 10, so time to start scooping up lottery tickets. Allen Lazard (Team Tyler) could be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver this year. Rhamondre Stevenson (Team Matt) has the talent to emerge as the top RB in the New England offense. Derek Carr (Team DePrisco) has some shiny new weapons and Josh McDaniels calling the shots. Leagues are won with these types of picks.
Round 11
121
Team Byrum
Jahan Dotson
122
Team Weyrich
James Robinson
123
Team Todd
Justin Tucker
124
Team Cadeaux
Trey Lance
125
Team DePrisco
Saints D/ST
126
Team Skloff
Khalil Herbert
127
Team Cory
Bills D/ST
128
Team Mike
Zach Wilson
129
Team Ethan
Christian Watson
130
Team Bijan
Rams D/ST
131
Team Matt
Russell Gage
132
Team Tyler
Alexander Mattison
Analysis: The first defense was selected in Round 11, with Team DePrisco selecting the Saints at No. 125. There isn't a clear choice this year if you're looking for the best defense in the league, but New Orleans is a good bet. They were stingy in 2021, retained most of their depth on defense, added Tyrann Mathieu and last year's defensive coordinator (Dennis Allen) is the new head coach.
Round 12
133
Team Tyler
Buccaneers D/ST
134
Team Matt
J.D. McKissic
135
Team Bijan
Raheem Mostert
136
Team Ethan
Packers D/ST
137
Team Mike
Ravens D/ST
138
Team Cory
Graham Gano
139
Team Skloff
Chargers D/ST
140
Team DePrisco
Darrell Henderson Jr.
141
Team Cadeaux
DeVante Parker
142
Team Todd
Cowboys D/ST
143
Team Weyrich
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
144
Team Byrum
49ers D/ST
Analysis: Half the league decided to nab a defense in Round 12, leaving only a handful of teams left in the position of having to play the waiver wire game early on in the season. The best value here might have come in the WR picks of Devante Parker (Team Cadeaux) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Team Weyrich), both of whom will hope to play prominent roles in new offenses.
Round 13
145
Team Byrum
Trevor Lawrence
146
Team Weyrich
Ken Walker III
147
Team Todd
Gus Edwards
148
Team Cadeaux
Marlon Mack
149
Team DePrisco
Noah Fant
150
Team Skloff
Robert Tonyan
151
Team Cory
Daniel Bellinger
152
Team Mike
Matt Gay
153
Team Ethan
Evan McPherson
154
Team Bijan
Daniel Carlson
155
Team Matt
David Njoku
156
Team Tyler
Harrison Butker
Analysis: Depth pieces at the core positions and kickers are what you'll start to see more of in the last four rounds. Anyone expected to make a serious impact this season has already been taken at this stage.
Round 14
157
Team Tyler
Cole Kmet
158
Team Matt
Jameson Williams
159
Team Bijan
Kirk Cousins
160
Team Ethan
Irv Smith Jr.
161
Team Mike
Dameon Pierce
162
Team Cory
Corey Davis
163
Team Skloff
Brandon McManus
164
Team DePrisco
Nick Folk
165
Team Cadeaux
Commanders D/ST
166
Team Todd
Mecole Hardman
167
Team Weyrich
Tim Patrick
168
Team Byrum
Tyler Bass
Analysis: Would it surprise you to learn Nick Folk was the second highest-scoring kicker in fantasy last season? He was the eighth kicker to be drafted in this mock, which could be some sneaky good value for Team DePrisco. The same could be said for Kirk Cousins (Team Bijan), who finished just outside the top 10 among fantasy QBs in 2021 but was the 18th drafted signal caller.
Round 15
169
Team Byrum
Michael Gallup
170
Team Weyrich
Browns D/ST
171
Team Todd
Robbie Anderson
172
Team Cadeaux
Matt Prater
173
Team DePrisco
Rondale Moore
174
Team Skloff
Alec Pierce
175
Team Cory
Curtis Samuel
176
Team Mike
George Pickens
177
Team Ethan
Tua Tagovailoa
178
Team Bijan
Tyler Higbee
179
Team Matt
Broncos D/ST
180
Team Tyler
Justin Fields
Analysis: A few potential sleepers came off the board in the penultimate round of the draft. Curtis Samuel, George Pickens, Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa all have a lot of talent and if things break right could be starters by the end of the year.
Round 16
181
Team Tyler
DJ Chark
182
Team Matt
Jake Elliott
183
Team Bijan
Marvin Jones Jr.
184
Team Ethan
Jamison Crowder
185
Team Mike
Brian Robinson Jr.
186
Team Cory
Evan Engram
187
Team Skloff
Jerick McKinnon
188
Team DePrisco
Dontrell Hilliard
189
Team Cadeaux
Joshua Palmer
190
Team Todd
Colts D/ST
191
Team Weyrich
Ryan Succop
192
Team Byrum
Jamaal Williams
Analysis: With Team Matt and Team Weyrich representing the only teams that waited until the final round to draft kickers, the rest of the league rounded out their benches with some upside picks such as DJ Chark (Team Tyler), Jamison Crowder (Team Ethan), Brian Robinson Jr. (Team Mike) and Joshua Palmer (Team Cadeaux). Jamaal Williams (Team Byrum) is Mr. Irrelevant.