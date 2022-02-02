2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Third Base

What's your strategy for drafting the fantasy baseball third base position in 2022?

Are you looking for a multi-category contributor to fill that spot? Well, it'll come with a lofty draft price, as Jose Ramirez — who has long been the clear top choice at the position — will definitely be gone by the first two rounds.

Maybe you're instead looking to fill some power with a third baseman like Rafael Devers (who hit a career-high 38 home runs last season) or Austin Riley.

Maybe you want your third baseman to cover a lot of the standard hitting categories, someone like Manny Machado or Nolan Arenado or Alex Bregman.

The point is, the third base position has something for everyone — it just doesn't have a lot of those somethings. The aforementioned Ramirez is one of the true multi-category hitters available at the position. Beyond him, you have guys who check off certain boxes, others who are specialists and the like.

That could also be the silver lining of the position, however. If you land Ramirez, congrats — you hit two birds with one stone in filling the third base position and also checking off multiple fantasy categories.

But if you don't draft him, you can probably wait to fill the position, selecting multi-category hitters elsewhere and then circling back to draft, say, someone like Ty France, as good a batting average hitter as there is at the position. On the flip side, you can draft someone like Eugenio Suarez, who won't help in the average department but will hit his fair share of homers.

The position might dry up quick, but eventually, you'll find someone to fill the hot corner depending on your desired strategy.

Check out how all the third basemen stack up in our analysts' rankings at the position:

