2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep

Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens has some wise drafting advice for fantasy managers this upcoming season.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: We are moments away from the most important, life-affirming event on the fantasy calendar. Your baseball draft is going down soon. I have been tasked with giving you pre-draft advice, as if you, of all people, even need it. Of course you don't. You're a savage. You're about to dominate this thing. I'll just tell you my general approach in drafts this year.

First of all, I'm gonna announce my presence with authority at the top in round one. I'm not gonna let the clock tick down. Not even a second. Boom. The pick is in. It's gonna be a four or five category hitter for me. I want every hitting stat at the top of a draft.

Listen, if you don't get steals from your first-rounder, you got to get them pretty soon. Because I don't want my steals coming from any player who can't help in any other categories. Nobody in the player pool is gonna swipe so many bags that you can tolerate a lack of power and average. I'll tell you that.

And, lastly, please remember, pitchers, they're trying to sabotage you all the time. The bust rate on top starters last season was absolutely outrageous. Do not overindulge on starting pitching early. And get out of here with that early round closer stuff. Get your saves the honorable way, late in a draft or from the waiver wire. Have fun with this thing. You're gonna crush it.