2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Here's everything you need to build a winning team
The MLB lockout is over. Spring training is here. We are in full fantasy baseball draft season mode, so we've compiled all of our awesome expert analyses into one place to help you when you're on the clock.
Yes, it's finally here — the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit! Everything you need to build a winning team, all in one place!
We will update this draft kit daily throughout the season all the way up to Opening Day — be sure to bookmark and save it so you're ready when it's time to make your picks!
Positional Draft Prep
Rankings: Overall | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
Positional Previews: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
Scott Pianowski's Shuffle Up Draft Values: Catchers | Corner Infielders | Outfielders | Middle Infielders | Starting Pitchers | Relief Pitchers
MLB Divisional Targets: AL East / NL East | AL Central / NL Central | AL West / NL West
Sleepers
Late-round options at every hitter position
Pitchers to mine in the later rounds
Don't give up on these post-hype sleepers
Underrated options at every position: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP
The top boom-or-bust players of 2022
More Expert Analysis
Biggest fantasy winners and losers from offseason
One analyst's tried-and-true strategies for building teams
Who should be your No. 2 pick in drafts?
Rounds 1-10 breakdown: Safe Picks | Underrated Picks | Overrated Picks
Should you trust these five injured superstars in drafts?
Top options for saves on every MLB team
Fantasy's most polarizing players: Hitters | Pitchers
Lessons learned from experts' salary cap draft
What we're seeing from early industry drafts
The safety levels of every first-round pick
Who benefited most from the Universal DH?
Looking for stolen bases late? We can help
With Fernando Tatis Jr. fracturing his wrist, where do you draft him now?
Seiya Suzuki and six other rookies to start or stash
One analyst's blueprint for drafting in an ultra-competitive league
