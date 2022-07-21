2022 ESPYS Winners: The Complete List

Olympic medals and championship rings are rad. But what about an ESPYS trophy?

On July 20, the biggest names in the sporting world headed to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 2022 ESPYS.

Hosted by Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, the live telecast honored the best plays, games and moments in a variety of sports. Athletes including Aaron Rodgers, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Tom Brady were just some of the many talented names who earned a nomination.

But if you thought the competition was fierce on game day, some of the categories may make you sweat. After all, how can you choose between gymnast Suni Lee, swimmer Katie Ledecky, track & field star Allyson Felix and cross-country skier Oksana Masters for Best Olympian, Women's Sports?

"It's great to be recognized as an athlete and not just an athlete with a disability only," Oksana shared with E! News at Luxury Experience & Co.'s pre-ESPYS event. "You're able to be seen as equals...Regardless of if I win or not, that next person with a disability that's an athlete can see it and believe that it's possible for them to be there and they're worthy of being there too."

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

America has voted and the winners were announced live. Keep scrolling to find out who scored a brand-new trophy and make sure to watch the show July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

Arthur Ashe for Courage Award: Vitali Klitschko

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Luxury Experience & Co

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

WINNER: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

WINNER: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

WINNER: Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Story continues

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

WINNER: Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal, surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

Best Championship Performance

WINNER: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

WINNER: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Play

WINNER: Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe

Justin Tucker's 66-yard NFL record field goal

Ja Morant's Poster

Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year

Best Team

WINNER: Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Stars and Their Sport Studs

Best Olympian, Women's Sports

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

WINNER: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Best Olympian, Men's Sports

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

WINNER: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Game



WINNER: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)

Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

WINNER: Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

WINNER: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Sadio Mané, Liverpool

WINNER: Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

WINNER: Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Best NFL Player

WINNER: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Best MLB Player

WINNER: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Best NHL Player

WINNER: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Instagram

Best Driver

WINNER: Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Max Verstappen, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Álex Palou, IndyCar

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

WINNER: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

WINNER: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Boxer

WINNER: Tyson Fury

Shakur Stevenson

Katie Taylor

Mikaela Mayer

Best MMA Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski

WINNER: Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman

Kayla Harrison

Instagram

Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

WINNER: Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Best Athlete, Women's Golf

WINNER: Nelly Korda

Ko Jin-young

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

WINNER: Rafael Nadal

Dylan Alcott

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime



Best Athlete, Women's Tennis

WINNER: Emma Raducanu

Ashleigh Barty

Iga Świątek

Leylah Fernandez

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

WINNER: Eli Tomac, Supercross

Alex Hall, Ski

Yuto Horigome, Skateboard

Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard

WINNER: Eileen Gu, Ski

Rayssa Leal, Skateboard

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Getty images

Best Jockey

Flavien Prat

Irad Ortiz

WINNER: Jose Ortiz

Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

WINNER: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming

Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon

WINNER: Jessica Long, Swimming

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Kate Ward, Soccer

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Anthony Simonsen

WINNER: Kyle Troup

Dom Barrett

Best MLS Player

Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC

Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas

Carles Gil, New England Revolution

WINNER: Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best NWSL Player

WINNER: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit

Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Best WWE Moment

MATCH 1

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

MATCH 2

John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

MATCH 3

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

WINNER: MATCH 4

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

MATCH 5

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 6

Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

MATCH 7

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

Wee Man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8

Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Originally published July 20, 2022 at 1:59 p.m. PST

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.