2022 East-West Shrine Bowl to be held in Las Vegas
The 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium as a part of NFL Pro Bowl week. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The window closed on Friday. The official news as to whether anyone opted to go through it came today. Per multiple reports, the official transaction report (which officially will be released probably by the time this is published) shows that no players opted out for the 2021 season. It’s no surprise, given the availabilities of [more]
The San Francisco 49ers waived linebacker Nathan Gerry, a former starter for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady is one of the four stars of Tuesday night's "The Match" golf event, and his golf balls are making headlines.
N'Keal Harry's agent demanded a trade. Now what?
The New England Patriots finally have their 2021 first-round draft pick, quarterback Mac Jones, under contract.
The fourth installment of The Match takes place Tuesday, pitting Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
The Steelers will miss RB James Conner, who spent four years with the team and no signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry has requested a trade from the Patriots, according to his agent.
Check out all the details on Trevor Lawrence's new rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars
Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.
At least he didn't rip his pants again.
Here's how she maintains her gold medal abs.
The two-time rushing champ started working with Josh Hicks after a recommendation from Leonard Fournette during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run.
The N'Keal Harry Experience came to its climax Tuesday with the Patriots wide receiver formally requesting a trade out of New England. Our Tom E. Curran breaks down how we got here.
Mac Jones slid all the way to No. 15, but the Patriots certainly aren't complaining!
Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.
The U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who won gold at a qualifier and honored the national anthem, which makes her "cry every time," opened up about her teammate's protest.
The second-to-last hole on the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana has a gaudy number in the yardage column.
Will Kelly Oubre come back to the Warriors. Here's what he had to say.