2022 early signing period: Tracking Tennessee’s signees

The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 football recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021 following the 2020 early signing period.

Heupel guided the Vols to a 10-2 regular season in 2022.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Below is a tracker for prospects who signed with Tennessee during the 2022 early signing period.

Caleb Herring

Caleb Herring signs with Tennessee

Daevin Hobbs

Daevin Hobbs signs with Tennessee

Arion Carter

Arion Carter signs with Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava

Home sweet home! The Cali signal caller is officially a Vol@nico_iamaleava8 | #RockyTop23 🍊 pic.twitter.com/i2cU4AdH1N — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 21, 2022

Nico Iamaleava signs with Tennessee

Trevor Duncan

Trevor Duncan signs with Tennessee

Jack Luttrell

Jack Luttrell signs with Tennessee

Nathan Robinson

Nathan Robinson signs with Tennessee

Cameron Seldon

Home sweet home! Just get him the ball and let him work!@CameronSeldonT | #RockyTop23 🍊 pic.twitter.com/i5bcxXiHYU — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 21, 2022

Cameron Seldon signs with Tennessee

Nathan Leacock

Nathan Leacock signs with Tennessee

Chandavian Bradley

Chandavian Bradley signs with Tennessee

