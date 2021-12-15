2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols’ signees

Dan Harralson
·1 min read
Josh Heupel is in the process of finalizing his first signing class as Tennessee’s head coach.

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Below is a 2022 early signing period tracker for Tennessee signees and information on Heupel discussing the class. The tracker will be updated as players sign with the Vols throughout the early signing period.

Tennessee early signing period information

2022 Tennessee signees listed below

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jordan Phillips

Maurice Clipper Jr.

Addison Nichols

Christian Harrison

