2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols’ signees
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Josh Heupel is in the process of finalizing his first signing class as Tennessee’s head coach.
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
Below is a 2022 early signing period tracker for Tennessee signees and information on Heupel discussing the class. The tracker will be updated as players sign with the Vols throughout the early signing period.
Tennessee early signing period information
Almost that time.#eVOLution22 is on deck.
Details » https://t.co/Bl8dDrYfw4 pic.twitter.com/ZWBD41wX4w
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 14, 2021
2022 Tennessee signees listed below
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jordan Phillips
WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.
🔏 𝙅𝙊𝙍𝘿𝘼𝙉 𝙋𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙋𝙎
• Defensive Line
• Orlando, Fla.
@jordan500TF ╳ #eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/zOrqdCQ5nQ
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Maurice Clipper Jr.
WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.
🔏 𝙈𝙊 𝘾𝙇𝙄𝙋𝙋𝙀𝙍 𝙅𝙍.
• Offensive Line
• Alpharetta, Ga.@moclipper ╳ #eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/kwxRIg5mUy
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Addison Nichols
WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.
🔏 𝘼𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙉𝙄𝘾𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙎
• Offensive Line
• Atlanta, Ga.@ahnichols22 ╳ #eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/SEwvRN0SvO
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Christian Harrison
WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.
🔏 𝘾𝙃𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙄𝘼𝙉 𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙉
• Defensive Back
• Atlanta, Ga.@ChrisHarrisonI ╳ #eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/73ANMaELIQ
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
1
1