2022 Eagles Schedule: Downloadable wallpaper
The 2022 NFL season kicks off in less than a month, and the Eagles will be one of the most intriguing storylines in the league.
Guarantee that you never miss a game this season with our NFL Wires downloadable 2022 Eagles football schedule featuring an image of star quarterback Jalen Hurts for the second straight year.
Fans can use the wallpaper as the background or lock screen on their smartphone, ensuring you never miss out on Philadelphia in action.
You can find the full details on the Eagles’ 2022 schedule here, including dates, times, broadcast networks, and how to buy tickets.
Be sure to get the downloadable schedule here and enjoy!
