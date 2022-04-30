2022 Draft: Top remaining players for Cowboys to choose from on Day 3

The Cowboys have six picks on Day 3 of the NFL draft with one in the fourth (No. 124), four in the fifth (Nos. 155, 167, 176 and 178), and they finish with one in the sixth (No. 193). Dallas has already addressed their biggest needs with their first three picks with the selection of lineman Tyler Smith in Round 1, Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams in Round 2 and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third.

There is still a lot of talent left in this draft and the Cowboys are in a good spot to continue to add quality depth to this team and maybe find a starter with one of these six picks on Day Three. Let’s take a look at the best available players remaining as we head into Round 4 of the draft.

Defensive Tackles

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma, 6-foot-4, 290

Neil Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-foot-4, 330

John Ridgeway, Arkansas, 6-foot-5, 321

Offensive Lineman

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsJamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-foot-3, 321

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-foot-5, 322

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, 6-foot-8, 384

Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, 6-foot-5, 318

Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 6-foot-3, 214

Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 6-foot-4, 304

Defensive Ends

Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) gets sacked by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-foot-4, 258

Dominique Robinson, Miami(Ohio), 6-foot-5, 253

Amare Barno, Virgina Tech, 6-foot-5, 246

Story continues

Cornerbacks

UTSA’s Tariq Woolen runs to the line during an NCAA football game against UIW on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in San Antonio. UTSA won 35-7. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Tariq Woolen, UTSA, 6-foot-4, 205

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, 6-foot-1, 193

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State, 6-foot-3, 195

Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh, 5-foot-11, 196

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State, 6-foot-2, 199

Tight Ends

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Otton, Washington, 6-foot-5, 247

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-foot-7, 252

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State, 6-foot-5, 253

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina, 6-foot-5, 245

Running Backs

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-foot, 217

Tyler Allgier, BYU, 5-foot-11, 224

Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 5-foot-9, 194

Dameon Pierce, Florida, 5-foot-10, 218

Wide Receivers

Memphis Tigers receiver Calvin Austin III celebrates his catch during their game against the SMU Mustangs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 6, 2021.

Jrca7332

Calvin Austin III, Memphis, 5-foot-8, 170

Khalil Shakur, Boise State, 6-foot, 196

Justyn Ross, Clemson, 6-foot-4 205

Linebackers

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) signals incomplete after a second down pass play in the first quarter the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 393

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati, 6-foot-4, 237

Mike Rose, Iowa St. 6-foot-4, 245

JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-foot-1, 228

Safeties

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Verone McKinley, Oregon, 5-foot-10, 192

Tycen Anderson, Toledo, 6-foot-2, 209

Kickers

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal with place kicker Avery Atkins (32) holding the ball during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cabe York, LSU

Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

Cameron Dicker, Texas

1

1