2022 Draft: Top remaining players for Cowboys to choose from on Day 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Cowboys have six picks on Day 3 of the NFL draft with one in the fourth (No. 124), four in the fifth (Nos. 155, 167, 176 and 178), and they finish with one in the sixth (No. 193). Dallas has already addressed their biggest needs with their first three picks with the selection of lineman Tyler Smith in Round 1, Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams in Round 2 and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third.
There is still a lot of talent left in this draft and the Cowboys are in a good spot to continue to add quality depth to this team and maybe find a starter with one of these six picks on Day Three. Let’s take a look at the best available players remaining as we head into Round 4 of the draft.
Defensive Tackles
Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma, 6-foot-4, 290
Neil Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-foot-4, 330
John Ridgeway, Arkansas, 6-foot-5, 321
Offensive Lineman
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsJamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-foot-3, 321
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-foot-5, 322
Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, 6-foot-8, 384
Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, 6-foot-5, 318
Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 6-foot-3, 214
Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 6-foot-4, 304
Defensive Ends
Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) gets sacked by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-foot-4, 258
Dominique Robinson, Miami(Ohio), 6-foot-5, 253
Amare Barno, Virgina Tech, 6-foot-5, 246
Cornerbacks
UTSA’s Tariq Woolen runs to the line during an NCAA football game against UIW on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in San Antonio. UTSA won 35-7. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Tariq Woolen, UTSA, 6-foot-4, 205
Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, 6-foot-1, 193
Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State, 6-foot-3, 195
Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh, 5-foot-11, 196
Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State, 6-foot-2, 199
Tight Ends
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Cade Otton, Washington, 6-foot-5, 247
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-foot-7, 252
Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State, 6-foot-5, 253
Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina, 6-foot-5, 245
Running Backs
Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-foot, 217
Tyler Allgier, BYU, 5-foot-11, 224
Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 5-foot-9, 194
Dameon Pierce, Florida, 5-foot-10, 218
Wide Receivers
Memphis Tigers receiver Calvin Austin III celebrates his catch during their game against the SMU Mustangs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 6, 2021.
Jrca7332
Calvin Austin III, Memphis, 5-foot-8, 170
Khalil Shakur, Boise State, 6-foot, 196
Justyn Ross, Clemson, 6-foot-4 205
Linebackers
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) signals incomplete after a second down pass play in the first quarter the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 393
Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati, 6-foot-4, 237
Mike Rose, Iowa St. 6-foot-4, 245
JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-foot-1, 228
Safeties
Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Verone McKinley, Oregon, 5-foot-10, 192
Tycen Anderson, Toledo, 6-foot-2, 209
Kickers
Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal with place kicker Avery Atkins (32) holding the ball during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Cabe York, LSU
Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Cameron Dicker, Texas
1
1