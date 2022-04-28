2022 Draft: Top 5 defensive prospects per position; is Daxton Hill the best safety for Cowboys?

This time last year, the Dallas Cowboys had a clear and glaring weakness on the defensive side of the ball. The fans knew going into the draft the focus would be squarely on that side. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was brought in to help fix it and the team was able to draft an All-Pro in Micah Parsons and solid contributors in Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston.

Now it seems the tables have turned, and the Cowboys biggest needs are on offense for this draft, but the defense still needs upgrades at edge rusher, defensive tackle, linebacker, and a new cornerback need could be possible depending on the Kelvin Joseph situation.

The Cowboys have nine draft picks and if one of the players in the top 5 of one of these positions falls to them at the right value then Dan Quinn could fight for them to pull the trigger.

Edge Rusher

Jermaine Johnson

Florida State

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 254 Class: Senior (RS)

Johnson is a complete package. He can win with his length, hand counters, and pass rush moves. The strength is there to overpower smaller tackles, he has enough bend to beat bigger, slower ones around the outside, and Johnson is even better in the run game. He sees the play and how the opposition is trying to block him early. Setting an edge as well as any prospect in the class and sheds blocks and makes tackles with an excellent tackle radius.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 254 Class: Junior

There isn’t a lot to criticize about Thibodeaux as a physical prospect. He has every bit of size, speed, and ability that a scout can ask for. The talk of him dropping in the draft is not about ability, but about want to. NFL front office concerns are about his effort, and what kind of fight to play he will have. Does Thibodeaux love football, or what comes with being a football player?

Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan

Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 260 Class: Senior

Hutchinson has been the top player in the draft almost all offseason. He has every tool in the shed and could now be suffering from draft fatigue due to the talking about him for so long. The knock lately is he could be a great player right away, but others could surpass him if developed correctly. Could Aidan Hutchinson be a high floor, lower ceiling guy? Sure, he could, but is that a reason not to draft him? If his floor is equal to Joey Bosa, you just take him and let others gamble on potential.

Travon Walker

Georgia

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 270 Class: Junior

This is a player who has moved up the draft board more than even the quarterbacks in this draft. He was thought to be a first-round pick, but in the Cowboys range at 24. It’s been reported by multiple sources that Walker could be the choice for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1. The college production at Georgia may not equal what is expected of a top-three edge rusher in the draft, let alone the first overall pick, but scouts look for traits, especially in the top ten and Walker is gifted with those. Long armed, quick twitched, and powerful in a 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame.

Arnold Ebiketie

Penn State

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 250 Class: Senior (RS)

Ebiketie is a speed rusher who comes off the edge with great bend and cornering. He will get to the QB even as a rookie. The type of prospect that could wreck a game if his team has a lead and the opponent is forced to throw. The issue is how high does one draft a prospect who can’t do much but get up field after the passer. At least early on he won’t hold up well against the run, and if he goes up against longer tackles with good get off, he doesn’t have much to counter them with at this point in his development.

Defensive Tackle

Jordan Davis

Georgia

Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 341 Class: Senior

Describing Davis to someone sounds like describing a real Avenger. At his size, he should not be able to move as well as he does. He is a must double team, or he will ruin the oppositions day up the middle by himself or by allowing his linebackers and safety to run free. The only reason a player like Davis isn’t in the discussions as a top in the draft is that he plays a non-valued position, but he does that job better than anybody else does their job in the entire draft class.

Travis Jones

UConn

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 325 Class: Junior

This is the dream one technique prospect for the Cowboys. They typically lean too far into pass rush and not enough on just eating double teams and stopping the run. Jones is a run stuffer first, and an excellent one, but he does add an ability to rush the passer so if the team is very pass forward on offense, then he can stay on the field and be a productive player getting pressure on the QB.

Devonte Wyatt

Georgia

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 307 Class: Senior

The best traditional three technique in the class. He uses his quickness to penetrate up field and create havoc in the back field. Georgia has a great line rotation so piling up monster numbers is difficult for any player going to play there. In his senior year Wyatt really started to put it all together. He had his most tackles of any season, more tackles for a loss than the rest of his college career combined and matched his career sack totals too. Off the field concerns could drop him lower than his talent would suggest, but he could still get into the first round.

Logan Hall

Houston

Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 283 Class: Junior

This is a cheater grade as Hall can be seen as an edge rusher or a three-technique depending on the defensive coordinator or the down and distance the defense is in. When he is playing inside, he causes trouble with guards because he is strong enough and has the length to play with them, but he also can use his quickness to frustrate and get around guards to wreak havoc on the pocket. On early, traditional run downs, maybe Hall plays outside as an edge setter, but game on the line, he’s gonna move inside to try and pressure the opposing QB.

Perrion Winfrey

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 303 Class: Senior

When Winfrey gets off the ball faster than the guard blocking him and also slants the correct way, it’s almost a guaranteed big play for the defense. That is what he will do well his entire career. Winfrey will always find a job because of that ability he has. The question will be can he use his long arm and mass to hold up against the run? Also, if the guard wins early can Winfrey develop a way to win with his hands and his secondary pass rush moves?

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean

Georgia

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 226 Class: Junior

The best read-and-react linebacker in multiple years in the draft. He sees it before it happens and almost never takes a false step. Dean has speed, but he looks even faster than he is due to how fast he processes and reacts. He hasn’t let his lack of size impact his effectiveness on the field much. If he gets washed out of a play, it is rare, and when he gets to the ball he can tackle anybody he wants to. Dean is a three-down LB who can play the run, the pass, and blitz the QB.

Quay Walker

Georgia

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 241 Class: Senior

Another Georgia Walker that has flown up many boards unexpectedly. Stuck in a loaded Georgia defense it was hard for him to make any huge statistical seasons same as Travon. And like the possible top overall pick, Quay has every tool in the toolbox. Dean is a much better processor of the play, but that can be learned. What Walker has in size can’t be taught though. His range is as good as any linebacker in the class and he has the tools to be an excellent tackler. He can cover and blitz, and should be a LB who never leaves the field.

Devin Lloyd

Utah

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 237 Class: Senior

Through Lloyd’s junior year he was seen more as an elite two-down linebacker who stuffed the run, was a tackling machine, and had pass rush ability that kept him on the field on third downs. In 2021 though Lloyd finally used his athleticism and size to cover really well all over the field. Lloyd could even be used in spots as a safety, that’s how well he developed in pass defense. The ability to be impactful all three downs, especially in coverage, is the difference between a day one, and day two picks at off-ball linebacker.

Christian Harris

Alabama

Height: 6-foot Weight: 226 Class: Junior

Harris is a unique prospect in the sense his size and athleticism screams that he is a cover linebacker. It seems like he would have to play in space and run free to be a good run defender. In actuality Harris can play in line and is excellent taking on blocks and making tackles. He looks like a 4-3 outside LB, and maybe that is his best spot in the NFL, but he plays like a middle linebacker. The Cowboys need a player like Harris and are fond of drafting Alabama kids, so fans shouldn’t rule him out if he falls to pick 56.

Chad Muma

Wyoming

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 237 Class: Senior

Not quite the processor of Dean, but Muma will be one of the most prepared players on the field. In the vein of former second-round pick Sean Lee, Muma is like a defensive QB, knowing what is happening around him and how to get his players in the right spots to make plays. What he lacks in athleticism, he more than makes up for with anticipation and leadership. Muma could develop into a Luke Kuechly type star, but at worse will be a great player coaches will want in their huddle in big games.

Cornerback

Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU

Height: 6-foot Weight: 190 Class: Junior

Stingley likely would’ve been a top 20 CB in 2019 if he could’ve pulled a Kobe Bryant and played right out of high school. He was that good, and has been ready for this NFL game this entire time at LSU. Now after three long years he is finally getting his chance to play. He is excellent in all areas of playing the CB position whether it’s man, press, off coverage, or zone, Stingley Jr. will excel at it. A question of want to at the college level could push him down a few boards but he will go very early still.

Ahmad Gardner

Cincinnati

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 190 Class: Junior

The size of a Cover 3-only corner just a few seasons ago, Gardner aka “Sauce” has become much more limitless as he has developed at Cincinnati. He is great in the Cover 3 scheme and can really disrupt with his press bail style. A playmaker, that isn’t quite the cover guy Stingley Jr. is in man coverage but gives more size to go with great cover traits as well. Gardner has the tools to be the next great Richard Sherman type.

Trent McDuffie

Washington

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 193 Class: Junior

McDuffie would be ranked up with Gardner and Stingley Jr. if it wasn’t for his genetics. His smaller size and shorter arms will keep him off some teams boards, Cowboys being one of them. While he was mostly in press bail technique in college, McDuffie has the athleticism wanted and raw talent to be a tier one corner. The only issues are can he regularly stop deep throws versus bigger receivers if he gets matched up on one and how will he handle a transfer to the nickel slot role in most defenses in the NFL.

Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson

Height: 6-foot Weight: 194 Class: Junior

A man coverage corner who is about his academia first and his smarts translate to the field. He understands things young corners typically don’t. He doesn’t get penalized, rarely blows an assignment, or gives up a big play because he’s out of position. Yes, Booth Jr. has the size and athletic tools, but he will need to improve in his zone coverages to become a lockdown CB at the next level. Booth Jr.’s willingness to get in a playbook and get better more than the other talented prospects will help him be his best at the next level.

Kaiir Elam

Florida

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 191 Class: Junior

Elam is the type of player with a background teams can count on. His family played football at the highest levels. His dad and uncle both played in the NFL. He has a top-level athletic history as a three-sport athlete, that included track, and he has the size, length, and strength to play now at the NFL level. He is a press man or zone coverage CB only early on, but Elam has the tools to be a great off ball coverage corner as well. If Elam puts it all together in his head, and in technique, he could be a top corner on a team.

Safety

Daxton Hill

Michigan

Height: 6-foot Weight: 191 Class: Junior

Hill and Hamilton are interchangeable here. The question is what do teams value? If it’s the Jayron Kearse type safety that plays in the box and eliminates the tight end position, then Hamilton is the guy. If they want a Tyrann Mathieu type however, then Hill is the guy. He will be a type of safety who can cover all over the field. A guy who lines up as the deep safety, or in the slot over the third receiver. Hill is a play making cover safety that would be a weapon for any defensive coordinator.

Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 199 Class: Junior

A consensus top five pick early on that has started to slide due to less than impressive combine numbers and his style of play lowering his positional value. Hamilton won’t drop far; he plays with too many great tools. Too much size, speed, and ability to get past that many teams. Hamilton could be a star on the back end of a defense, he has enough range and instincts, but will excel as a hybrid linebacker type in a big nickel defense that helps stuff the run and makes plays at the line of scrimmage.

Jaquan Brisker

Penn State

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 199 Class: Senior

Brisker has film that just gets better the more scouts watch it. He has enough to do almost everything asked of a safety by a defensive coordinator. He has played deep safety well when asked, he is built like a modern-day linebacker, so playing the run isn’t an issue, and he has the size and length that the Cowboys covet on the back end. Brisker could end up being the steal of the draft on Day 2 for whichever team pulls the trigger on him.

Jalen Pitre

Baylor

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 198 Class: Senior (RS)

Pitre is best in a Cover 3 zone, deep safety role like an Earl Thomas. He can use his instincts and range to play the ball well and make game changing plays. He is very physical and prides himself on making sure the opponent knows they have been hit hard. In college Pitre played a lot of positions including OLB, and even edge, so he will be no stranger to the in the box plug and play system. Pitre will be a player the QB must identify pre-snap, or he will cause problems for them all over the field.

Lewis Cine

Georgia

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 199 Class: Junior

Cine put up numbers at the combine that will be talked about and compared too other prospects for many many years. His 9.92 relative athletic scored (RAS) ranked him 8th all time at the position out of 846 players. Add to that athletic profile that Cine plays the deep middle well, is an excellent tackler, and at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds he doesn’t lack any size to get in the mix on run downs. Cine has to get better at making plays on the ball, turnovers from that position can be crucial to the success of the defense.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

