2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order
The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
The Cowboys were one of the 23 teams to stay put on draft day, and after a majority of their expected-top targets were wiped off the board Dallas ultimately chose Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with pick No. 24. A college tackle, Smith projects to begin his career with the Cowboys by filling the current void at left guard, and could eventually be asked to slide to left tackle in the future.
With the first round focused on offensive line, Dallas’ Day 2 picks are No. 56 and No. 88. There are still a number of positions the Cowboys could address with the two Day 2 picks, including receiver, linebacker, defensive line, cornerback, or tight end.
Find out every selection and trade from Round 1, as well as the updated draft order for Day 2 after the shake up.
2022 First Round Recap
2022 Draft Round 1 Recap
Pick No.
Team
Selection
School
Draft Day Trade Notes
1
Travon Walker, DE
Georgia
2
Aidan Hutchinson, DE
Michigan
3
Derek Stingley Jr, CB
LSU
4
Ahmad Gardner, CB
Cincinnati
5
Kayvon Thibadeaux, DE
Oregon
6
Ikem Ekwonu, OT
NC State
7
New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
Evan Neal, OT
Alabama
8
Drake London, WR
USC
9
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
Charles Cross, OT
Mississippi State
10
New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Garrett Wilson, WR
Ohio State
11
Chris Olave, WR
Ohio State
Commanders trade: No. 11, Saints trade No.16, 98, 120
12
Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)
Jameson Williams, WR
Alabama
Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66
13
Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans through Cleveland Browns)
Jordan Davis, DT
Georgia
Texans trade: No. 13, Eagles trade: No. 15, 124, 162, 166
14
Kyle Hamilton, Safety
Notre Dame
15
Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles through Miami Dolphins)
Kenyon Green, OG
Texas A&M
Texans trade: No. 13, Eagles trade: No. 15, 124, 162, 166
16
Washington Commanders (from New Orleans Saints through Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles)
Jahan Dotson, WR
Penn State
Commanders trade: No. 11, Saints trade No.16, 98, 120
17
Zion Johnson, OG
Boston College
18
Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles through New Orleans Saints)
Treylon Burks, WR
Arkansas
Titans trade: WR A.J. Brown, Eagles trade: No. 18 ,101
19
New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
Trevor Penning, OT
Northern Iowa
20
Kenny Pickett, QB
Pittsburgh
21
Kansas City Chiefs (from New England Patriots)
Trent McDuffie, CB
Washington
Patriots trade: No. 21, Chiefs trade: No. 29, 94, 121
22
Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
Quay Walker, LB
Georgia
23
Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens through Arizona Cardinals)
Kaiir Elam, CB
Florida
1) Cardinals trade: No. 23, 100 to Ravens for WR Marquise Brown
24
DALLAS COWBOYS
Tyler Smith, G/T
Tulsa
25
Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills)
Tyler Linderbaum, Center
Iowa
Bills trade: No. 25, Ravens trade: No. 23, 130
26
New York Jets (from Tennessee Titans)
Jermaine Johnson, DE
Florida State
Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163
27
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Devin Lloyd, LB
Utah
Bucs trade: No. 27, Jaguars trade: No. 33, 106, 180
28
Green Bay Packers
Devonte Wyatt, DT
Georgia
29
New England Patriots (from Kansas City, through San Francisco and Miami)
Cole Strange, OL
Chattanooga
Patriots trade: No. 21, Chiefs trade: No. 29, 94, 121
30
Kansas City Chiefs
George Karlaftis, DE
Purdue
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Daxton Hill, DB
Michigan
32
Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions through Los Angeles Rams)
Lewis Cine, Safety
Georgia
Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66
2022 Second Round Draft Order
2022 Draft Round 2 Order
Pick No.
Team
Selection
School
Trade Notes
33
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs trade: No. 27, Jaguars trade: No. 33, 106, 180
34
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66
35
Tennessee Titans
Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163
36
New York Giants
37
Houston Texans
38
New York Jets
39
Chicago Bears
40
Seattle Seahawks
41
Seattle Seahawks
42
Indianapolis Colts
43
Atlanta Falcons
44
Cleveland Browns
45
Baltimore Ravens
46
Detroit Lions
47
Washington Commanders
48
Chicago Bears
49
New Orleans Saints
50
Kansas City Chiefs
51
Philadelphia Eagles
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
53
Green Bay Packers
54
New England Patriots
55
Arizona Cardinals
56
DALLAS COWBOYS
57
Buffalo Bills
58
Atlanta Falcons
59
Green Bay Packers
60
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61
San Francisco 49ers
62
Kansas City Chiefs
63
Cincinnati Bengals
64
Denver Broncos
2022 Third Round Draft Order
2022 Draft Round 3 Order
Pick No.
Team
Selection
School
Trade Notes
65
Jacksonville Jaguars
66
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66
67
New York Giants
68
Houston Texans
69
Tennessee Titans
Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163
70
Jacksonville Jaguars
71
Chicago Bears
72
Seattle Seahawks
73
Indianapolis Colts
74
Atlanta Falcons
75
Denver Broncos
76
Baltimore Ravens
77
Minnesota Vikings
78
Cleveland Browns
79
Los Angeles Chargers
80
Houston Texans
81
New York Giants
82
Atlanta Falcons
83
Philadelphia Eagles
84
Pittsburgh Steelers
85
New England Patriots
86
Las Vegas Raiders
87
Arizona Cardinals
88
DALLAS COWBOYS
89
Buffalo Bills
90
Tennessee Titans
91
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92
Green Bay Packers
93
San Francisco 49ers
94
New England Patriots
Patriots trade: No. 21, Chiefs trade: No. 29, 94, 121
95
Cincinnati Bengals
96
Denver Broncos
97
Detroit Lions
98
Washington Commanders
Commanders trade: No. 11, Saints trade No.16, 98, 120
99
Cleveland Browns
100
Baltimore Ravens
Cardinals trade: No. 23, 100 to Ravens for WR Marquise Brown
101
New York Jets
1) Eagles trade: No. 18 ,101, Titans trade: WR A.J. Brown,
102
Miami Dolphins
103
Kansas City Chiefs
104
Los Angeles Rams
105
San Francisco 49ers
