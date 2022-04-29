2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.

The Cowboys were one of the 23 teams to stay put on draft day, and after a majority of their expected-top targets were wiped off the board Dallas ultimately chose Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with pick No. 24. A college tackle, Smith projects to begin his career with the Cowboys by filling the current void at left guard, and could eventually be asked to slide to left tackle in the future.

With the first round focused on offensive line, Dallas’ Day 2 picks are No. 56 and No. 88. There are still a number of positions the Cowboys could address with the two Day 2 picks, including receiver, linebacker, defensive line, cornerback, or tight end.

Find out every selection and trade from Round 1, as well as the updated draft order for Day 2 after the shake up.

2022 First Round Recap

2022 Second Round Draft Order

Story continues

2022 Draft Round 2 Order Pick No. Team Selection School Trade Notes 33 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucs trade: No. 27, Jaguars trade: No. 33, 106, 180 34 Minnesota Vikings Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66 35 Tennessee Titans Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163 36 New York Giants 37 Houston Texans 38 New York Jets 39 Chicago Bears 40 Seattle Seahawks 41 Seattle Seahawks 42 Indianapolis Colts 43 Atlanta Falcons 44 Cleveland Browns 45 Baltimore Ravens 46 Detroit Lions 47 Washington Commanders 48 Chicago Bears 49 New Orleans Saints 50 Kansas City Chiefs 51 Philadelphia Eagles 52 Pittsburgh Steelers 53 Green Bay Packers 54 New England Patriots 55 Arizona Cardinals 56 DALLAS COWBOYS 57 Buffalo Bills 58 Atlanta Falcons 59 Green Bay Packers 60 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 61 San Francisco 49ers 62 Kansas City Chiefs 63 Cincinnati Bengals 64 Denver Broncos

2022 Third Round Draft Order

2022 Draft Round 3 Order Pick No. Team Selection School Trade Notes 65 Jacksonville Jaguars 66 Minnesota Vikings Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66 67 New York Giants 68 Houston Texans 69 Tennessee Titans Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163 70 Jacksonville Jaguars 71 Chicago Bears 72 Seattle Seahawks 73 Indianapolis Colts 74 Atlanta Falcons 75 Denver Broncos 76 Baltimore Ravens 77 Minnesota Vikings 78 Cleveland Browns 79 Los Angeles Chargers 80 Houston Texans 81 New York Giants 82 Atlanta Falcons 83 Philadelphia Eagles 84 Pittsburgh Steelers 85 New England Patriots 86 Las Vegas Raiders 87 Arizona Cardinals 88 DALLAS COWBOYS 89 Buffalo Bills 90 Tennessee Titans 91 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 92 Green Bay Packers 93 San Francisco 49ers 94 New England Patriots Patriots trade: No. 21, Chiefs trade: No. 29, 94, 121 95 Cincinnati Bengals 96 Denver Broncos 97 Detroit Lions 98 Washington Commanders Commanders trade: No. 11, Saints trade No.16, 98, 120 99 Cleveland Browns 100 Baltimore Ravens Cardinals trade: No. 23, 100 to Ravens for WR Marquise Brown 101 New York Jets 1) Eagles trade: No. 18 ,101, Titans trade: WR A.J. Brown,

2) Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163 102 Miami Dolphins 103 Kansas City Chiefs 104 Los Angeles Rams 105 San Francisco 49ers

1

1