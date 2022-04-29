2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

Asa Henry
6 min read
In this article:
The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.

The Cowboys were one of the 23 teams to stay put on draft day, and after a majority of their expected-top targets were wiped off the board Dallas ultimately chose Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with pick No. 24. A college tackle, Smith projects to begin his career with the Cowboys by filling the current void at left guard, and could eventually be asked to slide to left tackle in the future.

With the first round focused on offensive line, Dallas’ Day 2 picks are No. 56 and No. 88. There are still a number of positions the Cowboys could address with the two Day 2 picks, including receiver, linebacker, defensive line, cornerback, or tight end.

Find out every selection and trade from Round 1, as well as the updated draft order for Day 2 after the shake up.

2022 First Round Recap

2022 Draft Round 1 Recap

Pick No.

Team

Selection

School

Draft Day Trade Notes

1

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker, DE

Georgia

2

Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, DE

Michigan

3

Houston Texans

Derek Stingley Jr, CB

LSU

4

New York Jets

Ahmad Gardner, CB

Cincinnati

5

New York Giants

Kayvon Thibadeaux, DE

Oregon

6

Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu, OT

NC State

7

New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

Evan Neal, OT

Alabama

8

Atlanta Falcons

Drake London, WR

USC

9

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

Charles Cross, OT

Mississippi State

10

New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Garrett Wilson, WR

Ohio State

11

New Orleans Saints (from Washington Commanders)

Chris Olave, WR

Ohio State

Commanders trade: No. 11, Saints trade No.16, 98, 120

12

Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)

Jameson Williams, WR

Alabama

Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66

13

Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans through Cleveland Browns)

Jordan Davis, DT

Georgia

Texans trade: No. 13, Eagles trade: No. 15, 124, 162, 166

14

Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton, Safety

Notre Dame

15

Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles through Miami Dolphins)

Kenyon Green, OG

Texas A&M

Texans trade: No. 13, Eagles trade: No. 15, 124, 162, 166

16

Washington Commanders (from New Orleans Saints through Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles)

Jahan Dotson, WR

Penn State

Commanders trade: No. 11, Saints trade No.16, 98, 120

17

Los Angeles Chargers

Zion Johnson, OG

Boston College

18

Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles through New Orleans Saints)

Treylon Burks, WR

Arkansas

Titans trade: WR A.J. Brown, Eagles trade: No. 18 ,101

19

New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Trevor Penning, OT

Northern Iowa

20

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett, QB

Pittsburgh

21

Kansas City Chiefs (from New England Patriots)

Trent McDuffie, CB

Washington

Patriots trade: No. 21, Chiefs trade: No. 29, 94, 121

22

Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

Quay Walker, LB

Georgia

23

Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens through Arizona Cardinals)

Kaiir Elam, CB

Florida

1) Cardinals trade: No. 23, 100 to Ravens for WR Marquise Brown
2) Bills trade: No. 25, Ravens trade: No. 23, 130

24

DALLAS COWBOYS

Tyler Smith, G/T

Tulsa

25

Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills)

Tyler Linderbaum, Center

Iowa

Bills trade: No. 25, Ravens trade: No. 23, 130

26

New York Jets (from Tennessee Titans)

Jermaine Johnson, DE

Florida State

Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163

27

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Devin Lloyd, LB

Utah

Bucs trade: No. 27, Jaguars trade: No. 33, 106, 180

28

Green Bay Packers

Devonte Wyatt, DT

Georgia

29

New England Patriots (from Kansas City, through San Francisco and Miami)

Cole Strange, OL

Chattanooga

Patriots trade: No. 21, Chiefs trade: No. 29, 94, 121

30

Kansas City Chiefs

George Karlaftis, DE

Purdue

31

Cincinnati Bengals

Daxton Hill, DB

Michigan

32

Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions through Los Angeles Rams)

Lewis Cine, Safety

Georgia

Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66

2022 Second Round Draft Order

2022 Draft Round 2 Order

Pick No.

Team

Selection

School

Trade Notes

33

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs trade: No. 27, Jaguars trade: No. 33, 106, 180

34

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66

35

Tennessee Titans

Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163

36

New York Giants

37

Houston Texans

38

New York Jets

39

Chicago Bears

40

Seattle Seahawks

41

Seattle Seahawks

42

Indianapolis Colts

43

Atlanta Falcons

44

Cleveland Browns

45

Baltimore Ravens

46

Detroit Lions

47

Washington Commanders

48

Chicago Bears

49

New Orleans Saints

50

Kansas City Chiefs

51

Philadelphia Eagles

52

Pittsburgh Steelers

53

Green Bay Packers

54

New England Patriots

55

Arizona Cardinals

56

DALLAS COWBOYS

57

Buffalo Bills

58

Atlanta Falcons

59

Green Bay Packers

60

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61

San Francisco 49ers

62

Kansas City Chiefs

63

Cincinnati Bengals

64

Denver Broncos

2022 Third Round Draft Order

2022 Draft Round 3 Order

Pick No.

Team

Selection

School

Trade Notes

65

Jacksonville Jaguars

66

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings trade: No. 12, 46, Lions trade: No. 32, 34, 66

67

New York Giants

68

Houston Texans

69

Tennessee Titans

Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163

70

Jacksonville Jaguars

71

Chicago Bears

72

Seattle Seahawks

73

Indianapolis Colts

74

Atlanta Falcons

75

Denver Broncos

76

Baltimore Ravens

77

Minnesota Vikings

78

Cleveland Browns

79

Los Angeles Chargers

80

Houston Texans

81

New York Giants

82

Atlanta Falcons

83

Philadelphia Eagles

84

Pittsburgh Steelers

85

New England Patriots

86

Las Vegas Raiders

87

Arizona Cardinals

88

DALLAS COWBOYS

89

Buffalo Bills

90

Tennessee Titans

91

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92

Green Bay Packers

93

San Francisco 49ers

94

New England Patriots

Patriots trade: No. 21, Chiefs trade: No. 29, 94, 121

95

Cincinnati Bengals

96

Denver Broncos

97

Detroit Lions

98

Washington Commanders

Commanders trade: No. 11, Saints trade No.16, 98, 120

99

Cleveland Browns

100

Baltimore Ravens

Cardinals trade: No. 23, 100 to Ravens for WR Marquise Brown

101

New York Jets

1) Eagles trade: No. 18 ,101, Titans trade: WR A.J. Brown,
2) Titans trade: No. 26, 101, Jets trade: No. 35, 69, 163

102

Miami Dolphins

103

Kansas City Chiefs

104

Los Angeles Rams

105

San Francisco 49ers

