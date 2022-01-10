2022 draft order: Eagles will have two top-16 picks entering wild card weekend

The Eagles finished the 2021 regular season with a 9-8 record and as the team prepares for their first playoff appearance under Nick Sirianni, attention is turning towards the draft as well.

The Colts’ two-game losing streak coupled with the Dolphins wins means Philadelphia is guaranteed of having two mid-first round picks due to both teams missing the postseason.

The Eagles will wait until they are eliminated from the playoffs to determine their actual pick in April’s draft.

Here’s what we know entering Wild Card Weekend.

No. 15 overall (via Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The 9-8 Dolphins swapped picks with the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft in order to select Jaylen Waddle, who was more than worth the assets.

With Miami winning 7 straight games at one point this season, a potential top-5 picks fizzled into a high-value No. 15 overall pick.

No. 16 (via Colts)

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Colts were 9-6 at one point, and although they were parting with a first-round pick, they had the satisfaction of being one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

Two straight losses later, the Eagles will have the No. 16 pick thanks to Wentz reaching his snap count threshold, and Indianapolis will have to spend the offseason once again rebuilding a damaged quarterback.

Eagles own pick: Nos. 19-32 depending upon playoff finish

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 9-8 Eagles will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, but if the season ended today, Philadelphia would own their own No. 19 pick, giving Howie Roseman three in the top-20, and another pick in the second round.

