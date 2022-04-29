2022 Draft: Best players remaining for Day 2

Now we do it all over again, only with 32 fewer names to choose from on the big board.

The Cowboys added one college prospect to their roster during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, although many fans are skeptical about whether they really helped their talent level that much.

But with the second and third rounds of picks set to kick off Friday evening from Las Vegas, the Cowboys have two more opportunities to restock the shelves, and then- barring any trades- six additional selections on Saturday.

With lots of difference-makers still available and several areas of need still glaring in Dallas, let’s take a look at some of the best players- from our friends at Draft Wire– who will be hoping to hear their name called on Day 2.

Defensive end

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) reacts follow a sack on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

David Ojabo, Michigan

Drake Jackson, USC

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Wide receiver

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to pull down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24.

Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

George Pickens, Georgia

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

John Metchie III, Alabama

Linebacker

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Christian Harris, Alabama

Channing Tindall, Georgia

Troy Andersen, Montana State

Tight end

Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) pulls in a touchdown pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kei’Trel Clark (13) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Jelani Woods, Virginia

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Defensive lineman

Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) sacks Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Hall, Houston

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Offenive lineman

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Safety

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) warms up prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Nick Cross, Maryland

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Cornerback

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Gordon, Washington

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Running back

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Dameon Pierce, Florida

Quarterback

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) in the first half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Willis, Liberty

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Matt Corral, Mississippi

