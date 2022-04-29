2022 Draft: Best players remaining for Day 2
Now we do it all over again, only with 32 fewer names to choose from on the big board.
The Cowboys added one college prospect to their roster during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, although many fans are skeptical about whether they really helped their talent level that much.
But with the second and third rounds of picks set to kick off Friday evening from Las Vegas, the Cowboys have two more opportunities to restock the shelves, and then- barring any trades- six additional selections on Saturday.
With lots of difference-makers still available and several areas of need still glaring in Dallas, let’s take a look at some of the best players- from our friends at Draft Wire– who will be hoping to hear their name called on Day 2.
Defensive end
Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) reacts follow a sack on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
David Ojabo, Michigan
Drake Jackson, USC
Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Boye Mafe, Minnesota
Joshua Paschal, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
Wide receiver
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to pull down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24.
Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
George Pickens, Georgia
Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
John Metchie III, Alabama
Linebacker
Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Christian Harris, Alabama
Channing Tindall, Georgia
Troy Andersen, Montana State
Tight end
Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) pulls in a touchdown pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kei’Trel Clark (13) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Jelani Woods, Virginia
Trey McBride, Colorado State
Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Defensive lineman
Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) sacks Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Logan Hall, Houston
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Travis Jones, Connecticut
Offenive lineman
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Sean Rhyan, UCLA
Safety
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) warms up prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Nick Cross, Maryland
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Cornerback
Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Kyler Gordon, Washington
Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Running back
Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Dameon Pierce, Florida
Quarterback
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) in the first half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Willis, Liberty
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Matt Corral, Mississippi
