2022 Dolphins position preview: Breaking down LBs ahead of camp

The Miami Dolphins rookies are set to return to the facility on Tuesday, July 19, with the rest of the team reporting Tuesday, July 26. From that point, Miami will begin their first training camp sessions under head coach Mike McDaniel before his first season with the organization.

This time is important to discuss the state of the Dolphins’ roster and assess each position before they get a chance to hold true competitions.

We’ve talked about quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen and defensive linemen, but now it’s time to slide back in the defense to break down the linebackers on the roster.

Roster locks: Jerome Baker, Melvin Ingram, Jaelan Phillips, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel, Channing Tindall

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker, overall, can be a strong group for this team. They have a number of solid pieces on the edge, like Ingram, Phillips and Van Ginkel that can put some pressure on the quarterback. Baker can do the same if they opt to use him in that role, as they did down the stretch of last season.

The interior is a bit more questionable. If Baker’s on the outside that leaves Roberts as the most experienced inside linebacker. The hope is probably that Roberts starts off the year, and that Tindall eventually takes over by the end of the season, but those are high expectations for a third-round pick who was the third-best linebacker on his team in college.

On the bubble: Sam Eguavoen, Porter Gustin, Darius Hodge, Duke Riley, Brennan Scarlett, Cameron Goode

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Eguavoen, Riley and Scarlett were all re-signed this offseason, meaning the Dolphins must have some interest in keeping them around. They all play different roles and have shown that they can contribute on special teams.

Hodge was added in the middle of the season in 2021, but he never stepped on the field for Miami. A full offseason in the system could be good for him. Gustin was signed this offseason after three years in Cleveland that saw him bounce back and forth from the active roster to the practice squad. He may be able to push for a depth role on the edge.

Story continues

Goode was the seventh-round pick out of California from this year’s draft. He showed some pass rush ability in college and helped out in the third phase of the game as well.

At this point, it feels like the Dolphins could choose up to five guys from this grouping.

Unlikely to make the team: Deandre Johnson, Calvin Munson

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

With Johnson being an undrafted free agent and Munson being a perennial practice squad player, it’s tough to imagine either of them making the team at the start of the season. Either could play their way into a practice squad and maybe see some time by the end of the year but probably not initially.

1

1