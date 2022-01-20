2022 divisional round preview & updates on the Terez Paylor scholarships

The NFL's elite eight has been set and all the contenders have their case to win Super Bowl LV. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jay Busbee to preview the four matchups in this weekend's divisional round playoffs.

Can the overlooked Tennessee Titans hold onto home field advantage with Derrick Henry likely returning to action after missing the latter half of the season? Will Aaron Rodgers take it to the San Francisco 49ers team who bounced his Green Bay Packers from the playoffs two years ago? Will Matt Stafford prove he's a Super Bowl worthy quarterback? Can Josh Allen lead his team to a win and establish himself as Patrick Mahomes' true rival to the "best QB in the league" mantle?

Later in the episode, Charles is joined by Ebony Reed, fiancée of the late Terez Paylor. Ebony chats about what she's been up to the last year, and provides exciting updates about the status of the two scholarships in Terez' name at Howard University and the University of Missouri.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

