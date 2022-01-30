2022 defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins commits to Tennessee

2022 defensive line prospect Jayson Jenkins has committed to Tennessee.

“Vol nation, let’s rock,” Jenkins announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman is from Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Tennessee offered Jenkins on Jan. 4 ahead of national signing day on Feb. 2.

The Vols signed 20 players during the early signing period in December.

2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols’ signees

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.