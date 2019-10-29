2022 DB Bobby Taylor has one SEC school on top

KATY, Texas -- Bobby Taylor is one of the marquee names to know in Texas' 2022 class and there are a few schools quickly making an impression on the talented sophomore defensive back.

Taylor has frequented Texas A&M multiple times over the past month and picked up an offer on Saturday during the Mississippi State game. He is already scheduled to return to College Station this weekend for the UTSA contest, so it's no surprise he has the Aggies on top early on.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On Texas A&M: "It's a top school for me for sure as of now. It's super early, but I like Texas A&M a lot. I went there for the Alabama game and the stadium was crazy. It was a fun time being with Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) and Texas A&M is at the top of my list. I've been to Aggieland and the first time going out there for the Alabama game, it was different. The stadium was rocking hard. They had everything in order and they treated me like family. Me and Demond Demas created a relationship and he told me Texas A&M is the move. They have a lot of defensive backs in the league and I like it a lot."

On Baylor: "I talk with Coach (Evan) Cooper almost on the daily. I like Baylor a lot. I camped there and then I went there for a weekend with the recent offers and commitments and I was the only sophomore there. They treated me like family with a lot of hospitality and Coach (Matt) Rhule is a wonderful guy and I see it rubbing off on the players, so it doesn't get much better than that."

On Houston: "They show a lot of hospitality. They're right down the road. I go there and they treat me just like family. I've been to like three games there already and it's amazing. My mom is a Houston alumnus and she played basketball at Houston. She likes it because she went there and she can see me there whenever."

RIVALS REACTION

In addition to the aforementioned three schools, Arkansas, Memphis, Tulsa, Florida, Florida State and Southern Cal are all in contact with Taylor. More offers will likely arrive for the talented sophomore before it's all said and done of course.

Texas A&M is off to a strong start in Taylor's recruitment and he is in line to visit a third time in one month's time after Saturday. I have an early FutureCast in favor of the 2022 defensive back landing in Aggieland, though I don't foresee a decision coming anytime soon.