2022 Daytona 500: TV Schedule, qualifying format, more

The most storied event in NASCAR finally sits on our doorstep. The Daytona 500 is here to officially kick off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the Next Gen era. Everything you need — from the event schedule to the qualifying format — is right here.

The 64th annual Daytona 500 (Sunday, Feb. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET) carries rich history behind it as one of the most coveted triumphs in all of racing. Legends such as Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty and Mario Andretti have all tasted victory within the high banks of the mammoth, 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

On Feb. 20, 40 drivers will compete in the Great American Race. Let’s dive into how the field will take shape over the course of six days in Daytona Beach:

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE DAYTONA 500 ON?

FOX Sports will have the full slate of NASCAR action in Daytona, including practice, qualifying and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. Practice begins Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5:05 p.m. ET, followed by the second practice at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday features Daytona 500 pole qualifying presented by Busch Light at 8:05 p.m. ET, setting the front row for the marquee event as well as the starting lineups for Thursday’s two qualifying races, the first of which goes green at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 17.

Friday (6 p.m. ET) and Saturday (10:30 a.m.) will feature one practice session each day for the Cup Series stars. Then, all that’s left is Sunday’s 64th running of the Great American Race.

See the full rundown of TV and national radio coverage below:

Date Time (E.T.) Event TV/Radio/Stream Tuesday, Feb. 15 5:05 p.m. Daytona 500 practice FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App Tuesday, Feb. 15 6:35 p.m. Daytona 500 practice FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App Wednesday, Feb. 16 8:05 p.m. Daytona 500 qualifying FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App Thursday, Feb. 17 7 p.m. Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App Thursday, Feb. 17 8:45 p.m. (approx.) Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App Friday, Feb. 18 6 p.m. Daytona 500 practice FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App Saturday, Feb. 19 10:30 a.m. (FS1 at 11 a.m.) Daytona 500 practice FS2/MRN/FOX Sports App Sunday, Feb. 20 2:30 p.m. Daytona 500 FOX/MRN/FOX Sports App

SETTING THE GRID

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is unlike any other points race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Single-car qualifying on Wednesday night will lock in the front-row starters for Sunday’s Great American Race. The rest of the starting grid, however, is set by their finishing positions in the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Thursday evening.

For the start of the Daytona 500, the finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish. Meanwhile, the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish.

If more than 40 cars are entered for the race, the two fastest open cars, without a charter, in single-car qualifying will lock their way into the race regardless of the results of Thursday’s duels. The final two spots of the 40-car field will be determined by the best finishers of the qualifying races.

ENTRY LIST

LOOKING BACK AT THE LAST ONE

The 2021 Daytona 500 began with a bang when Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola collided on the backstretch on Lap 15, triggering a 16-car accident that took out contenders like Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and 2008 race winner Ryan Newman.

With a Daytona 500 victory on the line, chaos broke loose on the final lap.

Joey Logano led Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell down the backstretch with eager drivers in tow. Keselowski got a run on his then-teammate at Team Penske and looked low, but Logano moved to defend. Those decisions resulted in calamity as Logano spun low, Keselowski went into the outside wall and then was T-boned by Kyle Busch, collecting numerous cars in the carnage.

RELATED: Scenes from the 2021 Daytona 500

Meanwhile, at the front of the field, McDowell edged ahead of Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon at the moment of caution and was declared the winner for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.