2022 Cowboys schedule: List of opponents set

Dallas clinched the NFC East long before the final week of the 2021 season, but there was still some unfinished business when it came to determining the list of opponents the Cowboys would face on the 2022 schedule. Now that Week 18 is concluded aside for an AFC West battle on Sunday night, the Cowboys know who exactly they will be matched up against next year.

The actual schedule that dictates the order of the games won’t be revealed until March. Right now, the club isn’t concerned at all with who is on next year’s schedule for September through December, they hope to have multiple games in January and February left to play. Still as fans wait for the wild-card game, they can think about which matchups they want to attend or travel to. Once again, the NFL will have a 17-game schedule that features a fifth game against an AFC opponent.

Here’s a look at the 14 opponents on next year’s list of foes.

Home / Away vs NFC East

Every year, the Cowboys will square off against their three division rivals, the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team, which will announce their new mascot name in early February.

Dallas finished their NFC East schedule a perfect 6-0 on the 2021 season following Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. They scored 40 points four times, 50 points twice and finished +133 in scoring differential, 240-107.

Remember when every other team was picked as favorites in the division? The pundits will probably do it again this coming offseason.

17th Game Opponent: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott are the leading candidates for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Ja’Marr Chase and Micah Parsons are runaway candidates for offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year.

This is going to be a highlight matchup of the season.

NFC North No. 1: @ Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is likely going to be the back-to-back MVP. Will this be a rematch of a playoff matchup when Mike McCarthy returns to Wisconsin?

NFC North No. 2: @ Minnesota Vikings

It feels like Dallas the Vikings match up every season for the last half decade. Another matchup, but who will be the coach and QB for Minnesota?

NFC North No. 3: vs Chicago Bears

Will Matt Nagy be in charge as Justin Fields takes the reigns full time?

NFC North No. 4: vs Detroit Lions

Former Cowboys TE Dan Campbell has the Lions fighting hard every week, but will they actually be good next year?

NFC South No. 1: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A rematch of the very intense 2021 Week 1 matchup. Could it also be a playoff rematch as well?

NFC West No. 1: @ Los Angeles Rams

Will this be Dallas traveling to the site of their sixth Super Bowl victory?

AFC South No. 1: @ Tennessee Titans

The AFC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Derrick Henry vs Ezekiel Elliott.

AFC South No. 2: vs Indianapolis Colts

Will Carson Wentz be the Colts QB and come back for another visit to AT&T Stadium?

AFC South No. 3: vs Houston Texans

The preseason rivalry gets its every-four-years rotational matchup for the Governor’s Cup.

AFC South No. 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and a new head coach, could it be Kellen Moore?

