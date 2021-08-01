2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State

For the second time in a week, an Ohio State commitment to the 2022 football recruiting class has decommitted. Tight end Benji Gosnell made the call to reopen his commitment a few days ago, and today it is 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary out of Jacksonville’s Robert E. Lee High School.

Rumors were swirling prior to the announcement Sunday with Singletary visiting other schools while being supposedly firmly committed to OSU. And with a second visit to Miami this past weekend and some sharing of graphics from the Hurricanes and Gators, the writing seemed to be on the wall. Singletary didn’t commit to any other school at the moment but simply reopened things.

It’s a big loss for Ohio State no doubt. Singletary was ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the entire class and fifth rated cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Decommitted Respect my decision💯

Recruitment 100% back open get at me pic.twitter.com/6ZB9tPvSCq — Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) August 1, 2021

There’s still a chance that Singletary could find his way back into the class, but it’s not usually a good thing when a kid decommits after visiting a couple of other schools without a coaching change in the mix.

We’ll continue to follow this, but for now, Ohio State’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class has come back to the field just a little and is just barely ahead of Penn State.

List

Ohio State football 2022 recruiting commitment tracker

WATCH: Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers spins ball with ridiculous ease

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.