2022 compensatory pick window closing, could spur Dolphins signings

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us and the next major landmark for the 2021 offseason is already here: the compensatory pick window will be closing this afternoon at 4PM EST. What does that mean specifically? That remaining free agent players can be signed without impacting the formula the NFL uses each year to calculate compensatory selections. Despite Miami’s activity in signing key free agents like QB Jacoby Brissett and WR Will Fuller, this is still relevant to the Miami Dolphins — and therefore may spur additional action for the Dolphins.

Over The Cap currently projects the Dolphins to be in line for a 2022 5th-round pick via the compensatory formula for losing defensive tackle Davon Godchaux in free agency to the New England Patriots. And, once 4PM EST passes, that will be set in stone and no further signings will alter that projection.

There are a number of talents available who may be able to further push Miami into a contender’s role. And while a 5th-round selection may not feel like much, every added pick gives the Dolphins a chance to attack player acquisition one way or another. It may be as simple as making the pick, but a 5th-round choice would hold modest weight in a pick for veteran player trade or could be the icing on the cake for Miami in a trade up scenario, too.

So while this afternoon’s deadline isn’t going to make or break the Miami Dolphins, it will certainly open the gates for any signings the team is interested in and would alleviate any concern of losing a future asset to acquire any individual player left on the market.

