2022 Combine: 3 Things Carson Strong Showed









The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine featured 15 quarterbacks from across the country, from projected first-rounders to players expected to be signed as undrafted free agents. Even less than two months away from the draft, the race for QB1 is still essentially open and there is no one passer all analysts can agree takes the top spot.

One of the players in contention for it, though, is former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who has largely been pinned to the first and second rounds of the draft.

Strong made the decision to skip all but the throwing drills at the event after consulting with his quarterbacks coach and his agent.

"Just talking with Jordan and my agent, we just think it wasn't really worth it to train for all that stuff and spend a bunch of time working my 40-yard (dash) get off and worrying about vertical jumps because if the team drafts me, they know I'm not Lamar Jackson," Strong told Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Network. "So, it's really not important for me, and we didn't think that was worth spending the time working on it."

Here's a look into three things Strong showed in Indianapolis.

1. The knee is (still) fine.

It kind of sounds like a broken record at this point, but Strong's knee was cleared by a Los Angeles Rams doctor months ago and Strong has reiterated several times throughout the offseason that the knee is not degenerative and that there is no need for long-term concerns surrounding it. Jim Nagy, the director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, also tweeted out that it had been cleared earlier this year. But ever since the rumors began that it could be something potentially career-ending down the line, no amount of confirmation seems to be able to quiet the unsubstantiated hysteria that won't die with anything short of Strong releasing the MRI results on social media. It is evident both in the information that has emerged and in the way Strong has performed throughout offseason training and events that there isn't anything to be worried about, though.

"I'm almost there, I'm almost at 100 percent," Strong said at the combine. "The rehab process that I'm going through right now is great, it's people that are just focused on me, they're catered to me. Going through the year, I was strengthening it, but it kind of turned into just getting myself ready to play in every game, but now every single day I'm attacking this thing and it's getting stronger and I'm becoming more confident in it."

2. More drive into throws.

If there's one thing Strong does better than any other quarterback in this class, it's throwing the deep ball. He does a particularly good job of lofting it way down the field into tight windows down the sideline with touch, one of the more difficult things for a quarterback to do and something that classifies as his "it" factor. But one of the things some scouts and analysts were knocking him for was a supposed lack of ability to drive throws in and that he threw too many "rainbows." Of course, a look into the film over the course of his career at Nevada shows that he does indeed have the ability to drive throws in and completed the shorter and more intermediate throws as well when asked to. While throwing at the combine, Strong did have more drive on a lot of the passes he delivered. It's also important to note that it is desirable for quarterbacks within the Air Raid offense, the system Strong played in during college, to get air under the ball and throw it in a spot that leads the receiver upfield -- it's not always about hitting a pass-catcher directly in the numbers.

3. Glimpse into untapped potential.

One thing Strong mentioned in media interviews at the combine was that the "full" him was not on display during the 2021 season, which was still a standout season for him by any stretch of the imagination, and that much better with all circumstances considered. The recovery time for the knee surgery was supposed to be one year, but Strong played six months in. Strong mentioned his father not wanting him to play the season and his decision to do so anyway, which ultimately paid off, even though he didn't show everything on tape that he had wanted to. Strong is learning to drive off the knee again and will be able to throw even more powerfully than he already is doing later down the line.

"I'm learning how to drive off of it again, I have so much untapped power in my arm strength just because I developed compensation from not driving off of it and so just getting all of that and the flow of it, I'm almost there and I'm definitely going to be ready for Week 1 in the NFL whenever that comes."